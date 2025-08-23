Tom Brady’s Son Jack is “More Beastly,” Says Rob Gronkowski Before Gisele Bündchen Shares Benjamin’s Video

Tom Brady turned 48 earlier this month, though looking at him, you wouldn’t guess the GOAT is already the father of a son old enough to drive and vote. But he is. His oldest, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, better known as Jack, just turned 18, and Brady had plenty to say about the milestone.

On Instagram, Tom shared heartfelt words for Jack, praising him for showing the world what it means to be gracious, courageous, and kind. He said he couldn’t be prouder of the man his son is becoming and acknowledged that adulthood will bring new challenges. His heart, he wrote, was overflowing with happiness and pride as he wished Jack the best year ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Just two days before the birthday, Tom Brady had also posted pictures of himself in Nobull gear out on the golf course. Joining him for nine holes was none other than Jack, an avid golfer like his dad. Standing side by side, Jack appeared taller and looked more gruff than Tom, which didn’t go unnoticed.

Rob Gronkowski chimed in with a laugh, saying, “Jack looked way more beastly than Brady himself.”

But not everyone publicly celebrated the milestone. Despite knowing Jack since he was little and watching him grow alongside her children, Benny and Vivi, Gisele Bündchen didn’t post a birthday message. Instead, she shared snapshots of her own life: vacations, quiet moments with her kids, and time spent with her new partner, Joaquim Valente, with whom she recently welcomed a child.

In one of those photos, Valente plays basketball with Benny, just as Brady often does, while another shows Vivi tending to and bonding with a horse. However, Gisele posted these pictures two days ago, even though Jack’s birthday is today.