‘Todd Monken Should’ve Lied’: Analyst Slams Ravens HC Over Shedeur Sanders QB1 Call

When Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said that Shedeur Sanders’ role is still “to be determined,” he likely believed he was offering an honest, reasonable answer. Instead, the comment ignited a debate about leadership, quarterback development, and whether transparency is always the right approach for a franchise desperate for stability.

During Super Bowl week, Sanders was asked about Monken’s remarks and responded with maturity, acknowledging that he still has to “prove it every day” and earn his place. “That’s what’s expected,” Sanders said. “Each and every day, I have to prove it. The small goals add up to long-term success.” His calm, measured response earned praise across the league and reinforced the idea that he understands what this moment requires.

On Speak Easy, the discussion quickly turned into a philosophical divide. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy defended Monken’s honesty, arguing that the new coach simply hasn’t had enough time in Cleveland to make a definitive call. Analyst Emmanuel Acho, however, pushed back forcefully, insisting that Monken should have publicly committed to Sanders regardless of private doubts. In Acho’s view, this was a moment where leadership required certainty, not caution.

McCoy’s argument centered on context. Monken has only been in Cleveland for a short time, with limited opportunities to study film, evaluate practice habits, and build relationships with his quarterbacks. Declaring Sanders the starter immediately would have been premature. McCoy also emphasized Sanders’ draft position, noting that fifth-round selections do not arrive with the same organizational investment as first-round picks. “It’s not a guaranteed role,” he explained. “Let the coach get in there and watch the film.”

From McCoy’s perspective, Monken’s answer sent the right message: nothing is given, everything is earned. For Sanders, who climbed from Jackson State to Colorado and then to the NFL, that mindset aligns with his entire football journey. More importantly, Sanders himself appeared comfortable with the situation, choosing accountability over complaint. To McCoy, that response reflected maturity and competitiveness — traits essential for long-term success.

Acho viewed the situation through a different lens. While he respected Sanders’ poise, he questioned Monken’s public messaging in light of Cleveland’s recent quarterback instability. Last season, Sanders’ role shifted constantly, moving from backup to third-string, receiving limited preseason reps, and rarely finding a consistent footing. Acho argued that this lack of clarity damaged both the player’s development and the team’s cohesion.

Because of that history, Acho believes Monken should have provided immediate public support. “Whether he knows it or not, lie,” he said. “Say, Shedeur’s the guy.”

He pointed to Minnesota’s handling of J.J. McCarthy as an example, noting that early confidence can stabilize a locker room, strengthen trust, and give a young quarterback the psychological security needed to grow. Without that commitment, Acho fears Cleveland risks repeating past mistakes.

Both arguments carry weight. Acho is right that quarterbacks often thrive in stable environments, and history shows that inconsistent roles can stunt development. The Browns, more than most franchises, understand that reality. At the same time, McCoy’s position reflects the realities of roster management. Sanders does not carry automatic franchise status, and anointing him prematurely could weaken Monken’s credibility if performance does not match expectations.

In many ways, Monken is walking a narrow line between motivation and stability. So far, Sanders appears willing to embrace that challenge.

Monken’s approach also fits his broader coaching philosophy. Rather than forcing players into rigid systems, Monken builds systems around individual strengths. Monken uses simple but highly efficient concepts tailored to his personnel. That mindset suggests the quarterback competition is less about doubt and more about discovery.

If Monken’s track record holds, Cleveland’s offense is poised for meaningful change. His philosophy emphasizes adaptable explosiveness, attacking defensive weaknesses rather than following rigid scripts. From Air Raid concepts in college to his flexible system in Baltimore, Monken has consistently prioritized results over tradition. Browns fans should expect weekly adjustments and a more aggressive, matchup-driven approach.

That adaptability extends to quarterback development. Reisland has noted that Monken “can maximize whatever these QBs can do,” and that principle will guide Cleveland’s offensive structure. Rather than running one system for multiple passers, Monken tailors pocket movement, passing windows, route timing, and

protection schemes to each quarterback’s natural rhythm. Whoever wins the job will inherit an offense designed specifically for their strengths.

The run game is also expected to evolve. By bringing over Travis Switzer from Baltimore, Monken is importing a modern, physical rushing attack built on pulling linemen, misdirection, and multiple formations. This will not be a conservative, outdated approach, but a complementary system designed to relieve pressure on the quarterback and create space for players like Quinshon Judkins.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding Monken’s “to be determined” comment reflects Cleveland’s larger struggle for stability at the most important position in sports. Fans want certainty. The media wants declarations. Analysts want hierarchy. Monken, however, has chosen evaluation over optics.

So far, Sanders seems equipped to handle that reality. He didn’t complain. He didn’t deflect. He didn’t demand special treatment. Instead, he embraced competition and responsibility, reinforcing the belief that he is prepared for the long process of earning his place.

Acho isn’t wrong that confidence matters. McCoy isn’t wrong that credibility matters. Monken has chosen credibility first, trusting that performance will eventually dictate perception.

Now, the pressure shifts to Sanders.

If he delivers, “to be determined” will quickly become “the guy.” And if general manager Andrew Berry supplies the right pieces through free agency and the draft, Cleveland may finally find alignment between its quarterback, its coach, and its vision for the future.