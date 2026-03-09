Top 5 Highest Paid WRs in the NFL in 2026

With NFL free agency getting underway, it is the perfect time to revisit the highest-paid players in the sport. And what better place to start than at wide receiver, a position that has seen its market value skyrocket in recent years? So, who are the highest-paid wideouts in the league today?

1. JaMarr Chase

In first place is the most coveted receiver in the NFL, Ja’Marr Chase. The Cincinnati Bengals wideout burst onto the scene in 2021 with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 TDs. Ever since then, he has established himself as perhaps the best at the position in the sport.

Especially when paired with his former college QB, Joe Burrow, it’s hard to argue with Chase’s price tag. He’s currently on a four-year, $161 million deal, giving him an average annual salary of $40.25 million.

2. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is another elite wide receiver in the NFL today with the Minnesota Vikings, although the gap between his contract and Chase’s is staggering. He’s on a four-year, $141 million deal, putting $20 million between him and the position’s highest-paid player.

Still, with an AAV of $35 million, Jefferson lives a comfortable life. He has a ton of flashy shades that he wears on game day, an expensive watch collection, and a car he calls “The Batmobile.”

3. CeeDee Lamb

Coming in at third is Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. He signed a four-year, $136 million contract in 2024 and is already on the back end of the deal. It’ll be interesting to see, when the time comes, if he can re-sign with the Cowboys or if he ends up getting a bag elsewhere.

Yearly, Lamb takes home $34 million. Reportedly, he invests around $1.3 million a year to keep his body in peak physical condition.

4. DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf is not who many would expect to see on this list. But he just signed a four-year, $132 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being traded there last offseason. On average, he takes home $32.99 million a year.

However, the Steelers voided $45 million in future guarantees for Metcalf after a fan altercation last year. He is still under contract with the team, but he will now have to prove he is worth the money. Otherwise, Pittsburgh won’t feel as bad about getting rid of him should that time come.

5. Garrett Wilson

The fifth-highest-paid wideout in the NFL today is Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets. He signed a four-year, $130 million extension in 2025, which included $90 million guaranteed. His AAV is $32.5 million.

Wilson is an interesting case because he’s an incredible player. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons and is a former Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, he dealt with injuries that held him back last year. He’s also on the Jets, of all teams, who are consistently one of the worst-performing teams in the NFL.