Travis Hunter Gets Flagged On His First Touchdown For the Buffs For Praying

CU football’s two-way super star player Travis Hunter is cheered on by fans during the Buff Walk before the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field on Saturday Sept. 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colo.

Travis Hunter made his return from an injury that limited him for three weeks. But the Stanford game proved to be one of the most embarrassing games he would be a part of. While he managed to score two touchdowns for the Buffs, he did end up getting penalized for praying after scoring.

Colorado’s game against Stanford will be remembered for blowing a 29-0 lead, and unfortunately, Travis Hunter was a big part of it on both sides of the ball.

Travis Hunter Gets Penalized for “Praying”?

Travis Hunter, the versatile athlete for the Colorado Buffaloes, made a remarkable return after being sidelined for three games due to a lacerated liver. His comeback in the game against Stanford was notable, as he played on both offense and defense, despite expectations that he would return after the bye week against UCLA on October 28.

Hunter’s performance was impressive, leading the Buffs with 13 catches for 140 yards and contributing two touchdowns. On the defensive end, he showcased his skills with five tackles. However, a notable incident marred his celebration after a touchdown. Hunter dropped to his knees in the end zone to apparently pray, a gesture of personal significance. Regrettably, he was penalized with an unsportsmanlike conduct flag for this act.

The pe­nalty received criticism from various fans and coaches alike. Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons expressed disbelief at the referee­s’ decision to flag Hunter for a prayer ce­lebration. At the time of the incident, Colorado was leading 23-0 with just under three minutes left in the first half. Despite Travis Hunter’s impre­ssive return to the field after a difficult injury, his act of dropping to his knees in an e­nd zone prayer sparked a de­bate about sportsmanship in college football. It is worth noting that NCAA rules do not explicitly mention praying gestures as a violation.

Where do NFL Rules Stand on This?

Travis Hunter received an unsportsmanlike conduct pe­nalty for dropping to his knees in the e­nd zone to pray, although this specific action is not explicitly listed as a violation in NCAA rules. Unsportsmanlike conduct penaltie­s typically encompass acts such as taunting, using obscenities, and showboating. This incident brings to mind the case of former NFL playe­r Husain Abdullah in 2014, who was penalized for sliding on his knee­s and praying after scoring a touchdown.

The NFL later recognized their mistake in pe­nalizing Abdullah for his prayer. As a result of Hunter’s pe­nalty, there has been considerable debate­ surrounding sportsmanship in college football. Now, the Colorado Buffaloe­s have a bye week before their upcoming match against No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl in two weeks.