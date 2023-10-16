Travis Hunter Gets Flagged On His First Touchdown For the Buffs For Praying
Yashika Garg
|Published October 16, 2023
Travis Hunter made his return from an injury that limited him for three weeks. But the Stanford game proved to be one of the most embarrassing games he would be a part of. While he managed to score two touchdowns for the Buffs, he did end up getting penalized for praying after scoring.
Advertisement
Colorado’s game against Stanford will be remembered for blowing a 29-0 lead, and unfortunately, Travis Hunter was a big part of it on both sides of the ball.
Travis Hunter Gets Penalized for “Praying”?
Travis Hunter, the versatile athlete for the Colorado Buffaloes, made a remarkable return after being sidelined for three games due to a lacerated liver. His comeback in the game against Stanford was notable, as he played on both offense and defense, despite expectations that he would return after the bye week against UCLA on October 28.
Advertisement
Hunter’s performance was impressive, leading the Buffs with 13 catches for 140 yards and contributing two touchdowns. On the defensive end, he showcased his skills with five tackles. However, a notable incident marred his celebration after a touchdown. Hunter dropped to his knees in the end zone to apparently pray, a gesture of personal significance. Regrettably, he was penalized with an unsportsmanlike conduct flag for this act.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/IceColdSprts/status/1713025007692177662?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The penalty received criticism from various fans and coaches alike. Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons expressed disbelief at the referees’ decision to flag Hunter for a prayer celebration. At the time of the incident, Colorado was leading 23-0 with just under three minutes left in the first half. Despite Travis Hunter’s impressive return to the field after a difficult injury, his act of dropping to his knees in an end zone prayer sparked a debate about sportsmanship in college football. It is worth noting that NCAA rules do not explicitly mention praying gestures as a violation.
Where do NFL Rules Stand on This?
Travis Hunter received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for dropping to his knees in the end zone to pray, although this specific action is not explicitly listed as a violation in NCAA rules. Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties typically encompass acts such as taunting, using obscenities, and showboating. This incident brings to mind the case of former NFL player Husain Abdullah in 2014, who was penalized for sliding on his knees and praying after scoring a touchdown.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLfootballinfo/status/516942894318383104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
The NFL later recognized their mistake in penalizing Abdullah for his prayer. As a result of Hunter’s penalty, there has been considerable debate surrounding sportsmanship in college football. Now, the Colorado Buffaloes have a bye week before their upcoming match against No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl in two weeks.
Advertisement
Share this article