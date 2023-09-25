3 Years After Taking a $10,000,000 Pay-cut to Stay With the Bills, Tyrod Taylor Was Left With a Punctured Lung Reportedly Due to a Doctor’s Mistake

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrod Taylor, the veteran QB who had famously taken a $10,000,000 pay cut to stay with the Bills back in 2017, was made to go through a horrible health hazard 3 years later, apparently because of a mistake made by a team doctor. Tyrod, who was with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, had to go through a lot of pain when a team doctor gave him a painkiller that punctured his lung, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As one can expect, the incident had caused quite an uproar at that time.

Tyrod has had quite a journey in the NFL, serving as backup QB for half a dozen franchises. Starter for the Chargers before the painful lung puncture, he was replaced by then-rookie Justin Herbert following the incident. He is now plying his trade as a backup QB to Daniel Jones for the New York Giants.

Tyrod Taylor Went Through a Lot of Pain, 3 Years After Taking a Pay-cut

Tyrod, while playing for the Buffalo Bills in 2017, had taken a significant pay cut, $10,000,000 to be precise, in order to continue his journey with the Bills. Taylor, who was set to earn $40,500,000 from his Bills contract, had taken a pay cut despite interest from many franchises for his services.

The QB still earned $30,500,000 from his restructured contract. Moreover, in 2017, he ended up taking the Bills to the first playoffs since 1999. However, three years after that, Tyrod went through a harrowing experience. Taylor, while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, suffered through a horrible lung issue which apparently could have been avoided.

The mishap took place before the Charger’s 2nd week game against Kansas City. The team doctor, in an attempt to address Taylor’s rib discomfort, dispensed a pain-killing injection which reportedly punctured Taylor’s lung. Though medically cleared a month later, Taylor lost his starting position to rookie Justin Herbert. Herbert is now one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.

Tyrod Taylor Decided to Sue the Doctor in Question

Not long ago, Tyrod Taylor had decided to sue the doctor who reportedly committed the mistake. According to ESPN, 2 years after the unfortunate incident, Tyrod decided to fight a legal battle against the Chargers team doctor David S Gazzaniga by suing him for $5,000,000.

According to the lawsuit filed, Taylor said ” He suffered physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering.” The lawsuit was aimed towards rectifying the economic injustice caused because of the incident.

Taylor is now playing as a backup QB for the New York Giants, while Gazzaniga continues to serve as a team doctor for the Chargers.