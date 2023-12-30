Florida Condo That Tom Brady Rented for $60,000 a Month After Divorce With Gisele Bundchen, Gets Listed for a Massive Price

The NFL world was left incredulous when Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen mutually decided to part ways last year. Some believed it was due to Brady focusing on his career rather than on his family. Whatever it may be, the power couple remained pretty much private about the whole thing, and the NFL star soon shifted to a rental condo in Surfside, Florida.

Earlier that year, TB12 had announced his retirement from the league but later changed his mind to give it one last go. Therefore, he needed to stay close to Tampa. His rental 4103 square-foot unit was a mere 3-hour drive away from his team facility, making it very convenient. His rent, however, was a whopping $60000 a month. But, let’s be honest, this would barely make a dent in Tom Brady’s wallet.

After retiring from the league for good earlier this year, Brady still kept his condo until September. He definitely wasn’t in a hurry. Perhaps the rumors were true, and he considered making a comeback. Who knows? Nevertheless, after almost three months, this condo has now been put on the market for $15.9 million. It’s also available for leash, but the rent has now increased to $75000. Was it the Brady effect?

This luxury building was constructed back in 2016 and houses only 58 residences. TB12’s former haven boasts a beautiful seaside view overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. According to an article by the NY Post, this condo was built for ‘entertainment’ and ‘exclusivity’. The owner or the lessee will get access to a private elevator as well.

The Surfside condo features a 10-foot-high ceiling, which is complemented by an open floor plan. It also boasts a modern kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, an outdoor kitchen, wall ovens, and a terrace, as per Realtor.com. For a monthly fee of $8899, residences are offered the ‘white glove service’. They will have access to a sauna, steam room, private massage room, in-house salon, resident-only restaurant, and kid’s club.

Compass real estate agent Mendel Fellig holds the listing for this condo. He recently had a chat with the Post about the listing and stated,

“The Fendi Chateau offers unparalleled privacy and luxury, a haven sought after by celebrities and hedge fund managers alike,” followed by “The sophisticated allure of this building captivates those who value opulence and discretion, making it a coveted retreat for the discerning few.”

The former NFL star often posted pictures from this condo. He might be the sole reason why it’s being listed so high on the market. Notably, it’s also the only condo in the complex up for lease.

Another Property Leased by Tom Brady Was Listed Amid Separation From Gisele

When the six-time Super Bowl champ moved to Tampa, he and his family rented Derek Jeter’s 30,000 square feet waterfront mansion. However, they soon had to move due to privacy concerns. People basically started driving up to their house.

Then the Brady family moved to a six-bedroom and six-bathroom contemporary house on Davis Island. As soon as the separation news surfaced and the couple practically moved on from the Tampa house, it was initially put up for a whopping $19.3 million. However, they failed to find any interested parties, and it was then cut down to $14 million.

Later, it saw another discount of $1.5 million, and yet, no takers. However, the house has been since listed for $60000 per month.

In the past few months, Brady has been all over the place due to his unending business portfolio. Whether it’s the Birmingham FC acquisition or the Raiders (pending), he hasn’t been in one place. However, a bachelor pad in LA suddenly surfaced amid the brewing romance with supermodel Irina Shayk. It’s quite smaller than his other houses, but it still boasts more amenities than any average home. On the other hand, Gisele has taken a trip to Brazil and blessed her fans with snaps of the family and nature.