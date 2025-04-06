“Browns are Going to Ruin Travis Hunter’s Career”: Fans are Livid as Cleveland Reportedly Braces to Land the Dual Threat WR

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr. looks during the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Often considered to be the graveyard of the NFL, fans and players alike are often concerned for those who find themselves being selected by the Cleveland Browns on draft night. As the Tennessee Titans prepare to make Cam Ward the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, analysts are now beginning to confirm that Travis Hunter will be the second name off of the board on April 24th.

Suffice to say, fans of the two-way sensation are not taking the news well. Todd McShay reported an increase in the amount of reports indicating that Hunter will, in fact, be taken with the second overall pick, sending the comment section into a frenzy.

Considering that the Browns have only retained two of their first-round selections throughout the past decade, fans showed little to no optimism for Hunter’s future. The former Colorado Buffalo captivated the nation with his Heisman trophy-winning campaign in 2024, but there are now growing concerns that the fun is about to come to an end.

Given the franchise’s propensity to squander talent, some found themselves suggesting that Hunter’s NFL dreams will be ruined before they can even truly begin.

Browns are going to ruin Travis hunters career before it starts — 🦓 (@HyenasAreCool) April 5, 2025

Others felt the need to humorously tag the team in the post before pleading with them to not draft the 21-year-old phenom.

@Browns Please don’t take Travis I don’t want yall to waste his career . — KJ (@_HowieDoo) April 5, 2025

Seeing as Cleveland just posted a 3-14 regular season record and is still contending with their infamous Deshaun Watson contract, some believe that, for as talented as Hunter may be, there is little that he can do to improve the status of the NFL’s perennial slackers.

I have no idea what Hunter would conceivably do to improve the Browns. — Mike Abrams (@MikeAbrams3) April 6, 2025

Nevertheless, the franchise will likely remain the favorite to draft Hunter. While it remains unclear as to whether or not he will be used as a receiver, Cleveland hopes that Hunter’s raw talent will be enough to revitalize what little hope they have left.

Cleveland Browns contend with their horrid draft day reputation

Despite this being the first time that the Cleveland Browns have had a first-round pick since 2021, their reputation certainly precedes them heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Having appeared in the playoffs only three times since the turn of the century, the franchise has certainly earned its reputation for being losers.

Their record of first-round selections on draft night isn’t favorable either. Greg Newsome III, Jedrick Willis Jr., Baker Mayfield, and Denzel Ward were the last four players to be selected by the Browns in the first round of the draft, giving Cleveland a lengthy track record of questionable decision making.

Considering that Mayfield was unable to thrive until he was far removed from the Browns, the concerns for Hunter seem more than credible. However, if there was ever a talent that could reverse the trend in Cleveland, it’s Hunter.

Having absolutely dominated the FBS in snap count totals, Hunter’s game is as durable as it is astounding. The two-way sensation amassed 1,258 receiving yards in 2024, with his 15 receiving touchdowns proving to be the most in his conference.

The former Buffalo also harvested four interceptions and 36 combined tackles throughout the past season, proving that he is more than competent on both sides of the ball. The Browns are obligated to pick who they believe is the best athlete in the draft and Hunter is certainly that.

Whether the concerns of fans are legitimate or not, both the Browns and Hunter will continue to do the best that they can, as that is all that they can do. For a team that needs a lot, Hunter seems to be the perfect gap-filler.

Whoever proves to be the one to save the Browns is all but guaranteed a statue outside of Huntington Bank Field. Considering that Hunter has dreams of becoming an NFL legend, Cleveland certainly presents him with the perfect opportunity to become just that.

It won’t be easy, but then again, nothing in the NFL is.