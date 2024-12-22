Travis Hunter Makes His Show Producers Taste “Trash” Korean Candies as Revenge for Setting Him Up Live

In a special segment of The Travis Hunter Show, the Buffs’ two-way superstar decided to try Korean snacks and candies. Hunter often samples different types of munchies on his show, labeling them as either “gas or trash.” This time, though, he had his co-host, Boog, join him. And surprisingly, the duo wasn’t impressed by what the East Asia country had to offer in terms of candy, with their facial reactions saying it all.

Advertisement

First up was Muzik Tiger Sugar candy, and Hunter instantly regretted his decision. At first, he said it smelled like cocoa or coffee, but after biting into the candy, he quickly gagged and spit it out. Hunter even needed to wash his mouth out with water, he was so displeased. Boog was a little nicer and deemed it not bad, it just wasn’t in his flavor palate.

“He about to cry while saying it’s not that bad,” Hunter said while laughing and taking a swig of water. “Trash.”

Moving on to the next candy, Hello Kitty Milk Soft candy, Hunter immediately flipped it away after seeing it was milk-based. Apparently, the Heisman Trophy winner is lactose intolerant. Boog tried it again, though, yet he couldn’t make it through the first bite. So far, both were deemed as trash by the two.

For the next candy, Crayon Sinchan, the two couldn’t even get through one piece, as they both spit it back into the bag. Reminder, these two have done candy reviews in the past and are sugar fans. But nothing was tickling their taste buds.

By the end of the tasting, Hunter had labeled everything as trash. Boog was in agreement as he could also hardly get through the segment. Hunter was so convinced that he was “set up,” that he called two of his producers in to taste it.

The producers actually didn’t think the candy was that bad. Although, they did admit that the more they had them, the weirder they got. Still, Hunter professed, “Your guys’ taste buds are messed up!”

So, maybe don’t send Hunter any more Korean candy if you’re a fan of his. They got a 100% hit rate for trash and he couldn’t even swallow any of them. However, he is a fiend for sugar and grew up with it as a staple in his diet.

Hunter Loves Candy

Hunter’s favorite candies include the popular sweets like Sour Patch Kids, Jolly Ranchers, and also gummy bears. He’s been described in the past as “powered by candy” even, and he’s said to always carry a pack of something on him.

But clearly, Korean candy is not his favorite. International candy is very tricky to get right. Companies in other countries often adjust the recipes they use based on ingredient availability and local taste preferences. And in other countries, citizens aren’t as used to the amount of sugar that we put in American candies.

Next, Hunter should try some of his favorites from sourced countries. Like Haribo gummies from Germany, or Sour Patch Kids from the UK. That might be better suited for his taste palate.