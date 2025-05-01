Travis Hunter Pitches His Involvement In Future Trick Plays After Impressing the Jaguars HC With His Arm Talent

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen, left, talks with the team’s first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, right, Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. during a press conference. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]

Travis Hunter is simply a generational talent. He’s an elite wide receiver who also excelled as a do-it-all two-way cornerback during his time in college. It is rare to find athletes like Hunter. And recently, he was seen in a video throwing the ball with his new head coach, Liam Coen, adding yet another tool to his belt.

Hunter is already impressing his new coaches in Jacksonville with something new each day. They first marveled at his athletic ability during his Pro Day workout. Then he impressed the Jaguars with his personality and demeanor during one-on-one interviews.

Jacksonville loved Hunter so much that they traded two first-round picks for him. Their GM, James Gladstone, even gave a passionate induction speech for Hunter that showcased their belief in his ability.

But now, Coen and the Jags are impressed with Hunter’s arm talent while throwing passes to his new coach in the Jags’ facility.

“You know, I can play quarterback too, right? I can throw the ball. So like, trick plays, look,” Hunter then threw a dart to Coen’s chest. “See?”

Coen was surprised by the pace of Hunter’s throw, saying, “That’s a hot fastball!”

It was indeed a hot fastball. Coen’s hands made an audible “slap” as the ball hit them. He seemed genuinely impressed with his new receiver’s ability to throw.

“I can do that!” Hunter responded. “Nobody really knows it, but I played quarterback. But I chose the other route. I’d rather just catch the ball.”

At this point, we’re beginning to wonder what Hunter can’t do rather than what he can. After his season at Colorado, he showcased his incredible dunking skills before a Colorado basketball game. Now, he wants to be a wide receiver, a cornerback, and at times, a passer as well. You could probably give Hunter a bat and glove, and he’d very well be the next Shohei Ohtani!

The fan reaction to the post was quite interesting. Many Jags fans joked that Hunter could be coming for their starting quarterback’s job soon.

“Trevor Lawrence is shaking,” one person commented.

“Upgrade over Lawrence tbh,” another wrote.

Upgrade over Lawrence tbh — Captain Caleb (@captaincaleb18) April 30, 2025

Others were simply in awe of Hunter’s ability to do everything with a football in his hands.

“This kid can literally do it all. There going to be a fun team to watch this season,” a Cowboys fan commented.

“Travis Hunter is just one day going to say. ‘Look just put me out on the field by myself; we don’t need the 10 other guys,’” a netizen penned, which ended up as the most liked comment.

Whether you love him or hate him, you have to admit that Hunter’s range for what he can do on a football field is remarkable. Maybe he is overhyped, and maybe he turns out to be a bust—only time will tell. But as of now, it feels like the sky is the limit for his potential. We’ve rarely seen a player with his skill set enter the league before.

Imagine this: Hunter catches a pass for a touchdown. Later on, he makes a big play on defense, let’s say, an interception. After that, Coen can get the defense napping with a trick play that gives Hunter a passing touchdown.

If all that were to happen, Hunter would be the first player in NFL history with a receiving touchdown, a passing touchdown, and a defensive interception in the same game. He’s going to be capable of putting up some unique stat lines. What’s crazy is that it doesn’t even sound too far-fetched.