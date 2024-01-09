“Good Lord His Finger Is Mangled”: Fans Left Deeply Concerned About Jalen Hurts’ Injury Against Giants

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) kneels before the start of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles went through significant ebb and flows this season, and now as they gear up for the playoffs, distress has hit them again. The star quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a severe finger injury during their Giants clash, leaving the fans aghast. In a game that was meant to conclude the Eagles’ season, not only saw a 27-1 loss but also a significant hit for their quarterback.

The Eagles QB left the field with visibly dislocated fingers. Unexpectedly, he later made a resilient return only to throw an interception amidst his personal struggle. Consequently, the Week 18 game at MetLife Stadium saw the birth of a new meme from the struggles of now 2nd placeholders in NFC East. In a tweet by MLF Football, Hurts was seen holding his crooker middle finger in the air, with an interesting caption,

“JALEN HURTS GIVING THE ENTIRE WORLD THE MIDDLE FINGER. A new meme has been born.”

However, the social media echoes with both concern and humor for Hurts, bringing forward their unfolding struggles. A fan was concerned for Hurts’ hurting finger as he commented, “Good lord his finger is mangled”.

A similar for fining him came with his alleged middle finger display, saying, “Bro please fine him my little cousins were watching the game”.

A fan brought in his concerns for the underperforming team as he wrote, “Fans should be giving it to him”.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who initially aimed at the No.2 seed in the NFC are now down to an 11-6 record and a bunch of crisis-laden members. The birds have fallen with a thud from the high of their 10-1 season start. Over the ensuing six weeks, however, Sirianni and his team experienced a puzzling 1-5 skid, to finally conclude the 2023 regular season with an embarrassing loss to a struggling Giants.

Regrettably, nothing clicked in the 27-10 defeat. On the contrary, additional setbacks occurred, going from a hand injury to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to a leg injury affecting star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Future for Jalen Hurts Heading into a Wild Card Spot

Amid the intense anticipation for a postseason, Jalen Hurts is grappling with a finger injury now. He addressed that it was an experience like never before, answering questions about his readiness against the Buccaneers.

“Taking it day by day at this point. But, very unfortunate, crazy thing…never experienced anything like that,” said Hurts in a reply that gave no certainty.

Sports and Family Medicine Physician and Regenerative Medicine Specialist- Jesse Morse tweeted offering medical insight into the scenario.

“What we see here is that there’s an injury to each of the two joints in the middle finger. This could have been a fracture. This is called the ‘Swan Neck Deformity’. The good news of this is that he should be able to return next week.”

His availability sparks some hope as the Eagles are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Jan. 15 in the Wild Card round. This is a much-anticipated rematch following their Week 3 victory against the Bucs which ended in a 25-11 win.

Amidst the adverse gameplay, wide receiver AJ Brown also hit a hurdle, succumbing to a knee injury. He headed into the locker room taking an early exit from the crushing defeat against the New York Giants.

However, the stakes are higher this time and with Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown reeling with struggles, there are many unanswered questions. Will they be able to counter Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin’s lead offense? Will the Eagles find their lost cohesion to rejuvenate their late-season momentum?