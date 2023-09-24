Jason ‘The S*x Symbol’ Kelce’s Tall & Strong Wife Kylie McDevitt Warns Ladies to Stay Away from Her Husband; “That’s Mine”

Philadelphia Eagles’ star center Jason Kelce is getting a lot of attention from the ladies and while his brother Travis is happy about it, Jason’s wife Kylie McDevitt has warned the ladies to stay away from her husband. Jason Kelce has been in the NFL with the Eagles for quite some time now. The Super Bowl LII winner exudes magnetism and has gained attention from the ladies for his rough looks and hard-man persona.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast starring Jason, Travis and Kylie McDevitt, the Kansas City TE talked about how Jason is becoming an absolute favourite among the ladies, a “s*x Symbol” to be precise. Acknowledging Travis’ take, Jason’s wife Kylie stated that when it comes to her husband, she is biased and supremely protective.

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Warns Ladies to Stay Away from Her Husband

Ladies might love Jason Kelce but his wife Kylie says she is the only one for him. A former athlete herself, Kylie made it abundantly clear during the show that she can take on any woman for Jason. In fact, she is more than willing to get her hands bloody for her man.

Speaking with the Kelce brothers on their podcast New Heights, she said- ” I am almost 6 feet tall and I am not thin. I will hold my ground. That’s mine. I said what I said.” She uttered these strong words when Travis told her that Jason’s jersey is actually the most popular among the ladies.

Moreover, when asked by Travis if she has noticed the attention Jason has been getting this past couple of years, she said- “Yes, and it’s completely warranted but I’m biased. Not only clearly on the field he is dominant, but off the field, he is doing so many things that either pique people’s interest or are for good cause. So for all of the reasons, he has been in the news ”

Kelce Brothers are Reaching ‘New Heights’ With Their Super Hit Podcast

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason have unlocked a new milestone. Their new show the ‘New Heights’ has exploded in the last year. Their new profitable venture into the world of sports broadcasting is set to take their combined net worth of $60,000,000 even further.

As per Joe Pompliano, Travis and Jason’s podcast now ranks among the top 5 sports podcasts in the world. Their merchandise sales have been off the charts, and their social media followers are also growing at a rapid pace. All these factors are clear indicators that more brands would be eager to work with the Kelces in the near future.

The player-based podcast has become a trend nowadays. Kelce Brothers with their podcast, are taking full advantage of the changed landscape. It caught even more fire when both Travis and Jason reached the Super Bowl in the same season as the launch of the podcast. It will be interesting to see how big their show eventually gets in the time to come.