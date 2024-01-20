After Disrupting NFL Apparel Business With Taylor Swift & Simone Biles Jerseys, Kristin Juszczyk May Land Life Changing Offer From League

Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, has created a stir in the NFL world with her stunning catalog of handmade game-day fits. Just last week, twelve-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, donned Kristin’s custom-made jackets, which had Travis and Mahomes’ name and jersey number emblazoned on the back. Both Taylor and Brittany’s outfits at Arrowhead have since spread the internet like wildfire.

Even at Ford Field, ‘Twilight’ actor Taylor Lautner rocked Kristin’s custom-made jacket while the Lions and the Rams faced off in their Wild Card bout. Notably, the fashion designer has made a few more personalized game-day fits for star gymnast, Simone Biles and 49ers wide receivers: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. But the fans want more.

Call it the Taylor Swift effect or Kristin finally getting her share of the recognition; the fashion designer exposed a significant void in the NFL’s market by gaining over 500k followers on Instagram in mere days. Joe Pompliano had an interesting take on this and expressed how the league should hire her, given the fact that women have been complaining about football merchandise for decades.

According to Sportico, the NFL already has ‘an ongoing dialogue’ with Kristin. An NFL spokesperson has revealed that the league is exploring a few ways to collaborate with her; however, declined to offer specifics, the outlet reported. If this comes to fruition, Kristin will be completely head over heels.

Kristin Juszczyk Is Already Dealing With Copycats

As soon as Taylor Swift’s puffer jacket hit the internet, a few websites started selling similar jackets with price tags over $600. Kristin, who isn’t yet selling these jackets herself, but only made a few exclusive ones for a notable few, was taken aback and warned fans not to purchase any such jackets online. According to Marca, she emphasized proper licensing and stated that the copies were ‘not legal’.

The 49ers star’s wife had the idea of crafting these unique game-day outfits back in 2017, as she became quite tired of donning the same outfits to a game. After garnering a few ideas from YouTube videos, Kristin went to work and made her first custom-made outfit, which she wore to a game, emanating the charisma of a megastar.

This continued game after game until this season, when fans finally started taking notice. As there aren’t many female merch options available in the market, Kristin could be one of the solutions. However, for a league this big and a fanbase even bigger; could she supply the demand?

Kyle has been more than happy seeing his wife ace it with the outfits and added that it was ‘pure joy’ watching her work during his chat with the Athletic. He further noted how Kristin puts up to 20 hours per jacket, which is nothing short of remarkable. The NFL star would wake up in the middle of the night just to see his wife still working on the sewing table.