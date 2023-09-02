Micah Parsons Causes a Stir After Making a Bizarre Pet Wish, Similar to Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

Micah Parsons loves the limelight, whether it is on the field, or off of it. Parsons recently managed to stun his fans by posting about his desire to pet a lion. This comes after coach Dan Campbell once talked about his affinity for having a lion mascot during the games.

Although Micah Parsons’ message had some vagueness, this isn’t the first instance among NFL players when a ‘big cat pet’ aspiration has been put forth. Legendary wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, who is known for his flamboyant personality, also famously acquired a tiger as a pet in the past.

Micah Parsons Wants to Have a Lion

Cowboys’ standout Micah Parsons never shies away from making bold statements. Whether it’s on the field or in the world of social media. Adding to his list of surprising tweets, Parsons recently shared his unconventional pet wish on Twitter (now X), which sparked a range of responses from fans. With a single tweet, he said, “I think I want a pet lion?!”

— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 29, 2023

While his tweet about wanting a pet lion left many perplexed, it perfectly displayed the larger-than-life persona of Micah. Fans responded with a mixture of horror and shock to his pet Lion tweet. A lot of the reactions were actually veiled in sarcasm.

