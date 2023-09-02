Micah Parsons Causes a Stir After Making a Bizarre Pet Wish, Similar to Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell
Prasenjeet Singh
|Published September 02, 2023
Micah Parsons loves the limelight, whether it is on the field, or off of it. Parsons recently managed to stun his fans by posting about his desire to pet a lion. This comes after coach Dan Campbell once talked about his affinity for having a lion mascot during the games.
Although Micah Parsons’ message had some vagueness, this isn’t the first instance among NFL players when a ‘big cat pet’ aspiration has been put forth. Legendary wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, who is known for his flamboyant personality, also famously acquired a tiger as a pet in the past.
Micah Parsons Wants to Have a Lion
Cowboys’ standout Micah Parsons never shies away from making bold statements. Whether it’s on the field or in the world of social media. Adding to his list of surprising tweets, Parsons recently shared his unconventional pet wish on Twitter (now X), which sparked a range of responses from fans. With a single tweet, he said, “I think I want a pet lion?!”
“I think I want a pet lion ?!”
— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 29, 2023
While his tweet about wanting a pet lion left many perplexed, it perfectly displayed the larger-than-life persona of Micah. Fans responded with a mixture of horror and shock to his pet Lion tweet. A lot of the reactions were actually veiled in sarcasm.
While Micah Parsons’ wish does seem to be a rather unusual one, weirdly enough, he isn’t the only NFL entity who has said something like this. Detroit Lions’ head Coach Dan Campbell once revealed his idea of having a pet lion on the sidelines during the games.
Dan Campbell Wanted a Pet Lion on the Sidelines
Despite the approval of principal owner Sheila Ford, the league did not approve of Dan’s ‘Lion-sized’ request. Talking about the same on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast, Campbell had claimed, “Sheila had no problem with it, but the league apparently frowns on those types of things.”
However, Dan had refrained from throwing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell under the bus after his freak wish was denied. “I’m not gonna point out Roger on this, I’m just gonna say the league frowns on that, let’s just say that,” he had stated. Such intriguing stories continue to capture the imagination of the fans who expect nothing but 100% entertainment from their favorite stars and when it comes to providing exactly that, entities like Dan Campbell and Micah Parsons emerge as show stealers.
