With Chiefs Handing Andy Reid a Gigantic Contract, Insider Reckons the HC Might Catch Up With This GOATed Record Too

Andy Reid is slowly approaching the gallery of the greatest coaches in NFL history. As a coach, he has been instrumental in ensuring a consecutive KC Chiefs Super Bowl win. And he isn’t anywhere close to done. While a lot of speculations and rumors arose about his retirement, they were all quashed when the Chiefs and Reid agreed on a contract extension.

Furthermore, it looks like the Chiefs are ready to showcase their commitment to Reid. With a $100 million contract spanning over 5 years, Reid has become the highest-paid coach in the history of the NFL. With such a contract as well as such a record, analysts have started speculating on Reid’s GOAT status.

Analysts Chris Simms and Mike Florio went on to discuss the kind of fame Reid is approaching. They spoke about how Reid, along with the Chiefs have been relentless in their pursuit of Lombardi trophies. With two wins under their belt, the team is looking for a three-peat and it seems like Reid is knocking on the doors of the Greats. Simms and Florio went on to make comparisons between Reid and the coach with the best winning record, Don Shula. Mike Florio accentuated his point and said,

“Now he’s in he’s in pretty good position to catch Don Shula forget about Bill Belichick. It might be Andy Reid who catches Don Shula before it’s all said and done.” Consequently, Chris Simms agreed with Florio’s words. He went on to say, “We’re watching one of the all time greats, and he finally got the quarterback that could get them over the hump and take advantage of his genius and creativity and it’s all come to a pinnacle and they’re they’re amazing what they’re doing.”

Both the analysts seem certain that Reid will surpass Shula. And from the looks of their records, Reid might not be far off.

In the modern game, there have been a handful of coaches who’ve come as close to Shula’s greatness. One of them was Bill Belichick, who had a trailblazing series of wins with Tom Brady. And now it looks like Reid, along with Mahomes, might overtake the former Patriots HC and head for Shula’s record. The analysts even went on to speculate that there’s a chance Reid will beat out Belichick in no time.

Is Andy Reid Closing in on Don Shula’s Records?

While there have been some speculations from analysts, the numbers don’t lie. And Reid’s numbers are very impressive. While Don Shula sits on top of the table with 328 wins, Reid is closing in with 258 wins. While the gap between their wins seems like a huge number, it should be noted that with his contract extension, Reid will be HC for the Chiefs for 5 more years. Considering the Chiefs’ average winning rate of 12 wins in the regular season, Reid has a good chance to beat Shula.

Another factor to take into consideration is that Reid has the weapon of Mahomes in his arsenal. With Mahomes showing signs of being the best quarterback of his generation, Reid appears unstoppable. In fact, a lot of his own players have already admitted that he is the greatest coach of all time. In fact, his own QB, Mahomes has gone on to already accept him as the GOAT.

“I believe he’s the best coach of all time. I know he doesn’t have the trophies yet, and I have a lot of respect for some of those great coaches, but [it’s] the way he’s able to navigate every single team he has and continue to have success no matter where he’s at,” said Mahomes, via the Washington Post. It certainly looks like Reid has earned the trust and faith of his own players. It only remains to be seen how successful Reid will be in coming close to or breaking Shula’s records.