Travis Kelce Finally Reflects on Coach Andy Reid Playing Cupid in the TE’s Romance With Taylor Swift; “He Met the Swift Family Before”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors have been ruling the headlines lately. Moreover, Taylor was spotted in the stands cheering for the TE during Kansas City’s game against the Bears. As it turns out, Chiefs coach Andy Reid might have actually played cupid in the alleged Swift-Kelce romance.

During the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce talked in detail about the TE’s alleged romance with Taylor. Interestingly, during their conservation, Travis ended up reflecting on coach Andy Reid‘s involvement in the budding romance.

“Who Knew Cupid Was So Big”: Andy Reid Turns Matchmaker for Travis Kelce

After almost confirming his much-talked-about relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is back at his podcast with Philadelphia Eagles brother, Jason Kelce. While discussing Bill Belichick on their latest episode of New Heights podcast, somehow Travis couldn’t help but delve deeper into the role of his beloved Coach Reid in his “what can I say now” love life when his brother Jason Joked about it.

Jason Kelce asked, “You got coach Reed telling everybody he’s Cupid he’s been he’s been manifesting this the whole time. Is there any truth to this ah? To This, Travis responded, “I don’t even know how to answer that. I know that he had met Swift family before, so I don’t know.”

“He could have been in the background the whole time. Yeah, he met the Swift family, so okay, yeah, who knows? He might have been in the background the whole time man, shout out to coach Reid. Coach Reid playing Matchmaker, who knew Cupid was so big,” he added.

It seems that apart from being 2-times Super Bowl winner and “one of the most respected coaches” in the NFL, Andy’s matchmaking skills can’t be matched either.

During a press conference per sports journalist Sean Walker, following the Chiefs’ 41-10 win over Chicago, coach Andy admitted to setting up the Kelce-Swift pair. It was after he was asked if he got to meet the pop star, to which Reid laughed and revealed how he had “met her before.”

It feels like everyone is all excited to confirm the Travis-Taylor relationship. And then there’s Patriots head coach Belichick, who had his own way of congratulating Travis for his new relationship.

“The Biggest Catch” for Travis Kelce: Bill Belichick’s take on Taylor-Travis Rumors

Two-time Super Bowl champion TE Travis Kelce recently made the headlines not just for his on-field success but for his developing relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. Swift was seen in Kelce’s box seats during a Chiefs-Bears game, sparking the “romance rumor mill” between the two stars.

As it turns out, while addressing the romance rumors, even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed his excitement as a Swift fan on Undisputed, saying, “Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”

Even analysts like Skip Bayless and Richard Sherman believe that this newfound relationship could boost Kelce’s profile and performance rather than being a distraction. This can also be seen by Kelce’s jersey sales on Fanatics, which have surged by nearly 400% after #traylor became a reality for fans.

However, for now, reports suggest that Kelce and Swift are taking things slow. Even though they are both highly career-focused individuals, their public outings and affectionate behavior have drawn notice.