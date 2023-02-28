A.J McCarron XFL Stats: How Well Has the Former Bengals QB Performed in XFL 2023?

The XFL is proving to be a life saver for a lot of former NFL players who were in desperate need of a platform to showcase their talent. One such quarterback who is playing in this year’s edition of the XFL is A.J McCarron.

The 3x BCS National Champion was roped in by the Cincinnati Bengals in the very round of the 2014 draft. Moreover, because of his reputation, A.J was given a 4-year $2.4 million contract by the team from Cincinnati. However, A.J failed to perform as per expectations and wasn’t given an extension in 2017.

A.J McCarron XFL Stats

After short stints with the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Atlanta falcons, A.J moved away from football once the 2021 season came to an end. Finally, he decided to make a comeback by signing a deal with XFL’s St. Louis BatthleHawks ahead of the 2023 season.

Till now, A.J has started two games for the BattleHawks and it would be fair to say that he is proving to be a huge asset for the franchise. In his first game, he recorded 190 yards with 2 touchdowns. Then in his second contest, A.J yet again succeeded in churning out good numbers.

With 184 yards and 1 touchdown against the Sea Dragons, McCarron played a crucial role in guiding his team to back-to-back victories. For sure, the team from Seattle is proving that it has what it takes to win on a consistent basis and McCarron being their star QB would have to do most of the heavy lifting going forward as well.

A.J McCarron’s wife’s role in quadrupling his popularity

Apart from being a match-winning quarterback in his college career, A.J had also gone super viral before even making his way into the NFL because of his gorgeous wife Katherine Webb.

Katherine was attending an Alabama Crimson Tide versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish game when the cameras suddenly panned on her. Post that, even commentators weren’t able to stop themselves from showering praise on the beautiful model. A.J went on to marry Katherine and the two now have three wonderful kids.

Along with being a renowned model, Katherine is also the Vice President of a real estate firm which was started by her husband. As far as A.J is concerned, he has started off quite well in the XFL and who knows, he might end up making a comeback to the NFL sooner than what many are expecting.

