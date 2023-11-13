Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Believed to Get “Engaged by May” as Predicted by Hilarie Burton

The rumors of a relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven’t stopped since the pop singer’s appearance at the Chiefs’ games. Pictures of the rumored couple have cheered the Swifties while also adding much more attention to the defending champs this season.

However, the fans are still looking for official confirmation of the relationship, deriving hints from their time together, such as the kissing moment after the concert. The Kelce family has only spoken positively of the 12-time Grammy winner, and the questions regarding the depth of the newly formed couple’s connection linger on.

Clarifying a few doubts, One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton has speculated that there is more to the connection. This is great news for the supporters who have only categorized it as a typical romance. However, the lack of official comments has added to the intrigue for fans who await their performances together.

Hilarie Burton has added fire to the rumors of the romance, as she speculated there is a possibility of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being engaged within the next six months. Hilarie retweeted the footage of changed lyrics for Taylor Swift’s Karma song, and wrote,

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May.”

Taylor Swift was initially spotted separately from Kelce at his mansion and on the sidelines during the Chiefs’ matchups.

Growing Bond between the Kelce Family and Taylor Swift

The bond between the two has grown exponentially in the past few weeks, with pictures of them together spreading the internet like wildfire. However, the excitement of an official confirmation and future announcement has never left the followers’ minds.

There was an added layer of family involvement as Travis’s mother, Donna, attended a game on the VIP Box along with Swift. Also, the pop sensation was seen engaging with the NFL star’s father in the stands as he also spoke of her being a ‘very sweet, very charming‘ young woman. Not only this, but the Kelce brothers also mentioned the global pop star on their podcast, ‘New Heights‘. They talked about Swift concerning her conversation with Dad Kelce.

The degree of involvement between the Kelce family and Taylor Swift has only heightened the expectations of the fans. This especially points to those who have supported the couple since the start. Hilarie’s speculations and their appearance at Tay’s concert with Travis’s family have added enthusiasm to the racing hearts. The visibly growing bond has the fans and followers awaiting the next chapter in the Kelce-Swift rumored love story.