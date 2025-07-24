“He Made the Same Mistake Brett Favre Did”: Cris Carter Says Aaron Rodgers Should’ve ‘Shut Up’ and Stayed in Green Bay

Athletes are natural competitors who thrive on challenges. Sports are all about competition, and the best athletes often push themselves, not just against opponents, but against their own limits. Sometimes, that means stepping out of a comfort zone to avoid stagnation.

That’s exactly what Aaron Rodgers did when he left Green Bay after 18 seasons to join the New York Jets, a bold move reminiscent of Tom Brady’s departure from New England to Tampa Bay. But unlike Brady, Rodgers’ gamble didn’t pay off. His time in New York ended in disappointment.

Now, Rodgers is in Pittsburgh, hoping to reclaim his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. He’s determined to end his NFL career on a high note in what may be his final season.

Hall of Famer and former Vikings receiver Cris Carter didn’t hold back when speaking about Aaron Rodgers. He believes the four-time MVP should have stayed in Green Bay, criticizing Rodgers for following the same path as his former teammate Brett Favre by joining the New York Jets.

According to Carter, Rodgers made the move because he has nothing outside of football to look forward to. While he has explored interests beyond the game, Carter thinks that it only pulled him away from what he truly excels at. As a result, A-Rod keeps chasing new challenges, one of which led him to New York.

“He should have shut up and stayed in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers don’t have no family life. Aaron Rodgers has gotten away from football and got on all these other kicks, man. The main thing was that he got one of the best arms all time. He did the same mistake that Brett Favre did. Only Favre ended up with the Vikings. But let’s not forget the stint with the Jets. Now, he’s got to go on the road, now he’s got to go out there. That’s what Aaron Rodgers is at his best. He can do a Brett Favre.”

With what could be Rodgers’ final year in the league, the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin are determined to make the most of it. They’ve already laid out a plan for him heading into training camp and the preseason, one that balances immediate goals with an eye on the future.

Tomlin values Rodgers’ work ethic and knows he’s ready to put in the effort. But the team doesn’t want to push him more than necessary. While age may be a factor, Tomlin made it clear the decision is also about creating opportunities for rookie quarterback Will Howard to get meaningful reps and show what he can bring to the table.

“He’s a workaholic. I don’t have a whole lot of reservations about that. Certainly, I’m going to limit him in some instances, but when I do, it‘s gonna be more about elevating opportunities for guys like Will Howard and less about preserving him.”

This might just be Aaron’s last dance, and he is hoping to go out on top. Favre took the Vikings to the NFC Championship in his first season. Does the 4-time MVP have it in him to do just the same and more? Time will tell.