Travis Kelce “Recreates” 2024 Super Bowl Exchange With Andy Reid as Jaxson Dart’s Video Goes Viral

Despite appearing in the last three Super Bowls, it’s officially been more than 220 days since the Kansas City Chiefs last won a football game. The 2025 regular season has given Patrick Mahomes the first 0-2 start of his career, and that’s largely the fault of his star tight end, Travis Kelce.

In Week 1, Kelce incidentally shoulder checked his WR1, Xavier Worthy, sidelining him for an extended period of time. In Week 2, he all but literally handed the game to the Philadelphia Eagles. And now, in Week 3, he’s back to screaming and having shouting matches with his head coach, Andy Reid.

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce are arguing on the sidelines 😳😳😳

pic.twitter.com/SZEO2E4dxM — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 22, 2025

During the midst of their 40-22 loss to the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, Reid and Kelce had an infamously similar interaction on the sidelines as things began to go awry. Considering that they were shut out of the end zone through two quarters by a defense that just allowed the Dallas Cowboys to score a total of 40 points in Week 2, it’s safe to say that things aren’t going according to plan in Kansas City right now.

Throughout the first half of the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football match-up with the New York Giants, Kelce struggled to produce anything meaningful. Even though he was targeted seven times, he ultimately recorded just three catches and 13 receiving yards.

Conveniently enough, however, Kelce isn’t the only one who struggled throughout the first half. The veteran QB1 in Russell Wilson generated a measly total of 39 passing yards while throwing two interceptions.

As a result, many are beginning to wonder if the debut of New York’s 25th overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Jaxson Dart, may be happening sooner rather than later. Dart was spotted going through various play calls by himself on the sidelines as Wilson continued to struggle, causing many to believe that a rookie debut is inevitable.

Anyone know if Jaxson Dart can also hear play calls? Is this him practicing calling plays on the sideline? You can see him start to read off his wrist right at the end of the video pic.twitter.com/rmLbmK0iPw — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) September 22, 2025

Of course, the main narrative coming out of the contest, regardless of the final results, will be the growing frustrations of Kelce and his lackluster performances. As of writing, Kelce has recorded 10 catches on 17 targets for a total of 134 receiving yards and a touchdown since the start of the regular season.

That’s good for an average of 3.3 receptions and 44.67 receiving yards per game. Should this prove to be his pace for the remainder of the season, then he would ultimately finish the 2025 campaign with about 56 catches and 759 receiving yards.

From a statistical standpoint alone, that would make this season the worst of Kelce’s career. Factor in the extracurricular issues that he’s been having, and it becomes pretty clear as to why Reid felt the need to voice his frustrations towards the 13-year veteran.

Many are expecting this to be the final year of what has been a storied career for the Chiefs’ tight end. Should that prove to be the case, then it seems as if he’s destined to go out with a whimper instead of a bang.