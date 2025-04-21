ESPN Analyst Urges New York Giants to Draft Shedeur Sanders the Same Way the Ravens Signed Lamar Jackson

With each passing day, it’s becoming clear that Shedeur Sanders is unlikely to be a top-five pick, despite teams like the New York Giants (holding the 3rd overall pick) and the Cleveland Browns (holding the 2nd overall pick) needing a quarterback. His realistic landing spots now range from ninth overall with the New Orleans Saints to 26th with the LA Rams.

Advertisement

However, teams like the Giants still have a chance to get their hands on Shedeur and not waste their top pick, which could work out just as well. As one ESPN analyst pointed out, all these interested teams need to do is take a page from the Ravens’ 2018 draft strategy with Lamar Jackson.

During his appearance on Up & Adams, Mel Kiper mentioned that teams like the Giants could target Shedeur, but not before selecting a prospect like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with their third overall pick. Then, they could trade back up to select Shedeur if he’s still available later — either in the late first round or early second. That’s exactly what the Baltimore Ravens did with Lamar Jackson in his draft class.

“It wasn’t that long ago, Kay, the Ravens [got] Hayden Hurst, a tight end out of South Carolina, [in the first round]… Not that long before they traded back in to get Lamar Jackson [too],” Kiper pointed out.

The Ravens traded up with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 to the 32nd overall pick to select Lamar in the first round. They also acquired the Eagles’ 132nd pick in that draft, while sending away their 52nd and 125th picks, along with a second-round pick in 2019. All in all, not a huge cost, especially considering Lamar would go on to become a two-time MVP.

How BIG of a mistake would it be for the Browns to pass on Shedeur Sanders? Mel Kiper reminds us about Lamar Jackson’s draft night…@heykayadams | @MelKiperESPN pic.twitter.com/7vrnw2Kh9a — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 21, 2025

Before trading up to select Lamar, the Ravens picked Hurst with the 25th overall pick. He’s now on his fifth team in seven years, primarily serving as a blocking tight end. And as Kiper pointed out, the Ravens liked Hurst more than Jackson at the time.

“They didn’t know somebody else was going to make a trade back in, they took Hayden Hurst. And then they trade back in to get Lamar Jackson. So, did they love Lamar? If they loved him, they would’ve taken him before Hayden Hurst.”

So, will the Giants listen to Kiper? Well, the Giants are the Giants, and the feasibility of this move seems low given their past actions. They recently signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they believe either of those quarterbacks could lead them to the playoffs.

When the Giants let Saquon Barkley walk to a division rival in free agency, all sense of credibility in their front office seemed to disappear. That said, it will still be interesting to see if the team manages to surprise everyone, even its fanbase.