Travis Kelce Reveals the Most Famous Person in His Contacts Other Than Taylor Swift

The spotlight shines brighter on Kansas City Chiefs’s star tight end, Travis Kelce, after the rumors of his romance with the pop sensation Taylor Swift became a reality. Alongside gaining millions of followers, he now faces a barrage of questions from fans who are keen to unravel his personal life. Sometimes they pose such questions that even catch our Chiefs TE off guard.

Similarly, in a recent Chiefs TikTok, Travis Kelce took center stage to delve into his contact list to unveil intriguing aspects of Kelce’s personal life. When confronted with the question of who the most famous person in his contacts might be, Kelce stated that “You already know the easy [answer],”

He playfully suggested that it would be Taylor Swift, implying that her global stardom made her the clear choice. However, to keep things more interesting, the Chief’s staff member, redirected the question requesting Kelce to name someone other than the obvious answer.

This led Kelce to humorously identify American singer and actor Justin Timberlake as the biggest A-lister within his contact list. Although he acknowledged, Timberlake’s superstar status, Kelce joked that trying to reach him on the call might not work because the talented singer has an incredibly packed schedule.

Travis Kelce first met Justin Timberlake at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship held in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, back in July 2021. They were joined by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and their meeting led to them becoming good friends. The event even led to a memorable moment where they were spotted hilariously dancing together.

In the golf championship, Timberlake tied for 30th position amassing 25 points, while Mahomes secured a tied 50th spot with 15 points. Unfortunately, Kelce landed a 66th position with a score of negative 11 among 88 players.

Travis Kelce and Justin Timberlake’s Reunion at 8AM Golf Invitational Sparks

Travis Kelce and Justin Timberlake met again in the 8AM Golf Invitational in an event organised by the singer himself in 2022. The three-day event held at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas included other celebrities like swimmer Michael Phelps, rapper, ScHoolboy Q, basketball player Chandler Parsons, and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

At the event, Mahomes and Kelce formed a team and had a close victory against actors Chase Crawford and Kathryn Newton. The NFL stars had a great time, as seen in Fallon’s Instagram Reel where they were all smiles while playing golf with Timberlake. Kelce even stated to his followers that the atmosphere and vibes during the game were absolutely amazing and memorable.

Travis Kelce thinks it might not be easy to call Justin Timberlake even though he has his number. They’ve played golf together, but as Kelce is dating Taylor Swift, Timberlake might prefer picking up his call. Swift and Timberlake are already good pals who have supported each other at different times of their life. It would be exciting to witness the trio chilling together which can be an absolute blast for their fans.