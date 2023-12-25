Travis Kelce Signs Chiefs Jersey Which Had ‘Taylor Swift’ Merged With His Name, Auctions for a Three Figure Sum

Did the ‘guy on the Chiefs’ just make one lucky fan very, very rich? If there’s one thing that the NFL world can’t seem to get enough of, it’s the buzz around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship. This has reached such a peak that the fans are absolutely relentless in getting their hands on any exclusive or non-exclusive merch that is associated with ‘Traylor’. Well, formerly ‘Traylor’.

Fans’ Version of the former ship-name could now very well be replaced by ‘Swelce’. It definitely has the NFL star’s approval, and he has even signed on it.

Very recently, a red-white custom-made Chiefs jersey was auctioned off on Chiefs Bid, which is run by the NFL itself. You can find all sorts of merch here, from personally signed to even worn by the players. This said jersey had 87 embroidered on the back alongside the name ‘Swelce’. What made it very special was the Chiefs’ TE’s autograph on it—right in the middle of 8.

This jersey with a personal touch was available for a very brief time, and it was then soon snagged by a lucky fan for just over $500. The NFL star now has a reputation for having the ‘Midas’ touch and turning anything that he touches into significant value. So, could the ‘Swelce’ jersey also hold significant value? Well, history seems to think so!

Travis Kelce Jersey Recently Sold for 36 Grand

New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions had a special jersey available a few weeks back of none other than Killa Trav. It was a game-worn jersey from the Chiefs’ clash with the LA Chargers in Mexico City on Nov. 18, 2019. This jersey was apparently bid on a whopping 35 times before getting sold for $36905. After the sale, the auction house thanked the 12-time Grammy winner, probably for the newfound attention surrounding the NFL star, which might have influenced the buyer.

The star TE even surpassed his QB-teammate, Patrick Mahomes, whose jersey was sold for $755 less than his. The same auction house sold one of Kelce’s jerseys back in 2018 for $2538, which was later re-auctioned for a whopping 10 grand after his first Super Bowl win.

This wasn’t the only record Travis broke with jersey sales, as his signature red and white jersey saw a 400% spike in September. The influence also reached across the Atlantic, as it quickly became one of the best-selling NFL jerseys in the UK.

The Chiefs’ star acknowledged this on his podcast, ‘New Heights’, and even gave a sweet shout-out to TayTay. At the same time, Travis’ brother Jason’s jersey also saw a humongous rise, which the latter thought was because of Taylor Swift‘s influence. However, Travis felt it was all – Kylie Kelce, who has also recently gained wide attention due to her loving side. The Pro Bowler TE then shouted both Taylor and Kylie out in the podcast episode.