Travis Kelce’s Designer Claims the TE’s Christmas Gift to the Team Is Better Than Patrick Mahomes’ Golf Carts

The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough Christmas night after their devastating loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. However, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce did their best to celebrate Christmas with a big heart as they presented their teammates with special gifts for the holiday.

Mahomes recently made headlines after he presented each of his linemen with a custom-made red and black golf cart with their jersey numbers and names. But, according to Travis Kelce’s designer, the star TE’s gifts were way much better than Mahomes’.

The tight end wanted to make something unique for his teammates on Christmas. So he collaborated with the famous sportswear designer from Los Angeles, Daniel Patrick. The NFL star placed a significant order of 38 unique velour jumpsuits on very short notice.

Daniel revealed that the gifts Travis Kelce arranged for his teammates consisted of two choices: a black and a gray set. Each set included an oversized hoodie and a pair of sweatpants. The designer stated that the sweatpants were designed in a “parachute style” with a “drop-crotch design”.

The designer revealed that Kelce didn’t ‘bat an eyelid‘ when he revealed the price of these jumpsuits and added they were certainly not ‘cheap‘.

Herculean Efforts Went Behind Travis Kelce’s Thoughtful Gift

While discussing Killa Trav’s big order, the LA-based designer stated that Travis had approached him to prepare the jumpsuits with only two weeks left for Christmas. Daniel assured Travis, who had previously ordered stuff from him, that he could make it done, but it would mean moving ‘heaven and earth’. During his chat with the Messenger, Daniel revealed,

“They were sewing until midnight on Tuesday night, and it had to be delivered on Wednesday. I literally folded and tagged bags to put it all together. I wrapped each individual set myself.”

The staff had to work tirelessly in order to deliver them on time. Daniel revealed that he personally handled the finishing touches, such as folding, tagging, and packaging each set of jumpsuits. In the interview, the designer even cracked a joke and quipped that these jumpsuits were a superior choice, stating, “It sure beats a golf cart.”

In the interview, Daniel was also asked if one of these jumpsuits was for Travis’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. He stated that he couldn’t be sure as the NFL star hadn’t specially mentioned anything and all of these jumpsuits were custom-sized. Daniel’s wife had a clever idea to include a few things for the twelve-time Grammy winner, but he could not accommodate it due to time constraints.