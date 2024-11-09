Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Shares Frustration Against Awful Officiating in the NFL

The NFL officiating, with some calling it a mistake, in the Bengals and Ravens game has shocked many, including Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Just days after the game, the media personality took to Instagram to speak out against the awful officiating standards of the league, which has unfortunately become a weekly occurrence.

Kayla did so by sharing a hilarious post from LASIK.com, where the information portal continued to let the NFL world know that they have not stopped offering free LASIK to NFL referees — their humble attempt to improve the shambolic officiating.

Before sharing the post, Kayla shared a snippet of the controversial face mask call against Joe Burrow, which triggered the officiating standards debate in the Bengals-Ravens game. In the screengrab, Burrow’s facemask is clearly seen being pulled by the Ravens defense.

So, kudos to Kayla Nicole for using her platform to speak up on a problem that’s been plaguing almost every other team in the league.

However, it’s unclear if LASIK or an eye correction technique is what’s needed to address this problem. One stat that needs an eye on is the experience level of the officials this season.

According to reports, nearly 27 officials this season have three or fewer years of game experience. Similarly, 40 of the 120 officials assigned have less than five years of experience.

With Kayla Nicole, however, an element of subliminal messaging cannot be ruled out. Especially when one considers her recent Instagram likes controversy involving Travis Kelce.

But how are Travis and NFL officiating related? If popular consensus is to be believed, the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce’s team, have been the biggest beneficiaries of the poor officiating standards this season.

Have Travis Kelce’s Chiefs been the luckiest this season?

Since 2018, Patrick Mahomes has been the QB with the most interceptions overturned by penalties. Combine this with the Chiefs’ 3 Super Bowl wins, and it’s not surprising to see rival fans turning every favorable call for the Chiefs into a big issue.

This year, the noise has been even louder. Calls have been going in the Chiefs’ favor almost every other game. Whether it’s the controversy around Isaiah Likely’s last-ditch 10-yard touchdown in the season opener against the Ravens or the controversial fourth-quarter penalty that many believe helped the Chiefs win over the Bengals. It feels like every Kansas City game has a controversy built in.

Coming back to Kayla, it remains to be now seen if her LASIK post was a subliminal diss at the favors the Chiefs have been getting this season.

Or maybe it’s just that the I Am Athlete host is pissed off by the mistreatment subjected to Joe Burrow. Regardless, Kayla has been actively keeping up with NFL happenings this season, which makes us wonder if she might have some broadcasting offers on the table.