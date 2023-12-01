Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Speaks Up About “Losing Friends” & “Break Ups”, Days After Unfollowing Brittany and Patrick Mahomes On IG

Travis Kelce’s Ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole made headlines a few days ago when she abruptly unfollowed her gal pal Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes when their friendship with Taylor Swift began to grow. This decision by Nicole, who shopped for wedding dresses and received an invitation to Brittany’s bachelorette weekend last year, shocked many.

Travis Kelce and Nicole dated for five years until they finally parted in May 2022. Recently, reports surfaced that the Kansas City Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce seemingly unfollowed his ex-girlfriend on X after she made headlines for tweets directed at Jalen Hurts. The social media influencer shared several posts on social media after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Things might have become sour with her former lover Travis, but Nicole recently opened up on why she wants to move on from her friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. She said that they have a long history and a strong friendship that won’t suddenly change. However, as things are moving fast and in public, she needs to look out for herself. Although, she also believes the love they have for each other hasn’t gone away. Now once again, in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, she spoke up about losing friends and breakups.

Kayla Nicole Opens Up About Friendships and Breakups

Recently Kayla Nicole hosted a Q&A session for her Instagram followers in which a user asked her for advice on losing friends. Kayla took it as an opportunity to speak her heart out and gave a heartfelt message. While replying to the question, she posted a picture of herself and wrote,

“Friendship break ups are tough. But it’s a part of life. People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season. Give yourself time and permission to grieve – because losing that bond can be heartbreaking…”

Kayla Nicole expressed that breaking up with friends can be difficult but is a natural part of life. She wrote that some people are only meant to be around for a certain period and it is important to allow yourself to grieve as losing that connection can be very painful. However, she encouraged acknowledging the other friendships you still have. She advises shifting focus to appreciating existing friendships and the potential for forging new and exciting ones in the future.