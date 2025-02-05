Julian Edelman Explains How Tom Brady Playing at 45 “F*cked It Up” for QBs Like Kirk Cousins: “We Are Gonna Pay Him $180M?”

Jan 4, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) high-fives quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s obsession with personal health and sports science is as closely, if not more, intertwined with his legacy than Lombardi trophies and MVP awards. From vegan ice cream to the renowned “TB12 method,” the GOAT’s commitment to extending his playing time often bordered on insanity. His former teammate, Julian Edelman, believes that the longevity of Brady’s career has done irreparable damage to the quarterback market.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of Games with Names, Edelman argues that Brady’s lifestyle, especially his unique diet, has not only allowed him to play until 45. It has also set an impossibly high standard for QBs, leading teams to expect similar results from other players.

“He’s f*cked it up for everyone because now everyone thinks that quarterbacks can play that long. We look at Kirk Cousins, who tore an Achilles at like 35… we’re going to pay him $180 million dollars?”

Granted, Brady is not the only signal caller to enjoy football success in his 40s. Drew Brees managed to lead the league in completion percentage at the age of 40 and Brett Favre was able to guide the Minnesota Vikings to a 12-4 record at that same age. Likewise, players such as Warren Moon and Doug Flutie grace the pages of NFL history books. However, few, if any, were as dedicated as Brady was.

“He had drops that he would put in his water that were just saltwater drops. Anytime he would open a water, you would sit and watch him put in 30 drops of it.”

To Brady, electrolytes were just as important as end zones. Despite the impact that the Patriots’ legend had on both the game of football and sports science, Edelman maintained that today’s players will fail to replicate that success. When asked whether or not there will be more players extending their careers into their 40s, the former WR asserted, “No, not like him. You’ve got to be touched by God.”

Having produced the greatest career in gridiron history, the results are hard to argue with. With his diet forbidding common ingredients, such as dairy, corn, and sugar, the future Hall of Famer pursued a nutrient-dense routine that consisted of plant-based, high-protein meals. Never touching coffee or alcohol, his diet followed an 80/20 rule, meaning 80% vegetables, grains, or beans, with the remaining 20% being reserved for lean proteins.

The main goal of the diet is to reduce inflammation, with Brady going as far as to label processed or sugary foods as “poison.”

It is worth noting, however, that his methods were not always the most accurate. For instance, the five-time Super Bowl MVP did not consume nightshade vegetables or mushrooms as he believed them to be inflammatory. The reality is that thanks to the antioxidants within these foods, they are perfectly anti-inflammatory.

Ultimately, the proof is in the pudding, or hummus, in this case. While not always scientifically accurate, the end result of establishing a disciplined diet was seven Super Bowl rings. Greatness requires a consistent mind that is willing to make the necessary sacrifices. And who better exemplifies this than Tom Brady?