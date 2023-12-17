Trevor Lawrence Goes Out of His Way to Plan a Grand ‘E-Z-GO’ Christmas Surprise for His Mates

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leads his team onto the field before a regular season NFL football matchup Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is approaching the holiday season, and the excitement has already begun as Christmas came early for the players of the Jacksonville Jaguars. All thanks to QB Trevor Lawrence who surprised his teammates with a unique gift and they couldn’t resist trying it out before eventually taking it home with them.

In Week 13 as the Jaguars played against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lawrence suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the field without a cart. The cameras captured the QB’s struggling journey limping off from the sidelines to the locker room. The fans and the critics noted it and lashed out at the Jaguars’ management for not caring enough to provide a medical cart for their starting QB.

However, the whole drama caught the attention of E-Z-GO, a Georgia-based golf cart manufacturer who noticed the absence of a cart during Lawrence’s exit. They reached out to Lawrence and the Jaguars on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with an offer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EZGOvehicles/status/1732552000485622123?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, after more than a week, it is clear that the proposition made by the golf cart company was to provide their fleet of cars to the Jaguars. Recently, the Jaguars QB posted a video on X where he surprised each of his offensive linemen with a golf cart from E-Z-GO. He captioned the tweet stating, “Guess this is where all the golf carts were,” and thanked the golf cart company for making the surprise possible as he said,

“I had to treat my boys right. They sacrifice a lot for us and for myself so I had to do something special for them for Christmas.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Trevorlawrencee/status/1735803191957090741?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the video, the 24-year-old QB can be seen appreciating his offensive linemen and acknowledging the sacrifices they make to support the team. He felt it was important to show his gratitude and do something meaningful for them during the holiday season.

Trevor Lawrence’s Injury Update for Week 15

Trevor Lawrence was questionable for the Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns as he was injured with a right high-ankle sprain in Week 13. However, he played the game against the Browns but couldn’t lead his side to a victory. Lawrence in that game struggled as he completed 25 of 50 passes for 257 yards and had three touchdowns and three Interceptions.

The Jaguar’s QB Trevor Lawrence did not sustain any injury in his previous game and was a full participant in this week’s practice sessions. He is healthy and will be starting the Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.