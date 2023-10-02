Trumping Manchester United by $760,000,000 in Operating Income, Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys Emerges as the Most Profitable Sports Franchise in the Last 3 Years

Jerry Jones‘ Dallas Cowboys, the most valuable sports franchise on the face of the Earth, is also the most profitable one, as per Boardroom. In fact, the Cowboys made around $760,000,000 more in profits as compared to fifth-place Manchester United in the last 3 years.

Advertisement

Worth a whopping $8,000,000,000, the America’s team is leaps and bounds ahead of soccer giant Manchester United when it comes to operating income. In fact, Tottenham Hotspurs is another soccer club that can be spotted on the same list, actually placed above Manchester United.

Dallas Cowboys are Making New Records Every Year

Before the era of salary caps in professional sports, team owners often claimed financial hardship. Owning a team saw substantial profits when they eventually sold it, though it wasn’t worth the effort to many. But seeing the present scenario, it seems like it is. Forbes recently released a list of the top 25 sports teams that generated the highest operating income over the past three years, covering MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and soccer teams.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx23xDKMW9A/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Dallas Cowboys topped the list, with a valuation of $8 billion and an operating income of $1.17 billion in 3 years. The operating income of the team has grown dramatically over the years, per Statista, even though the team won their last Super Bowl in 1996, almost 27 years ago.

The Cowboys became the first franchise to cross the $8 Billion dollar mark in valuation as they brought in $86 in revenue per fan, had a whopping $261 million in player expenses, and a wins-to-player cost ratio of 153. Now, the NFL dominates the rankings, with multiple teams making the Forbes’ list, thanks to lucrative broadcasting deals and salary caps that limit player salaries.

Five soccer teams also featured on the list, including Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, with United at the fifth position on the overall list with their 3-year operating income standing at $403 million, around $760 million less than that of the Dallas Cowboys. These teams consistently perform well in their leagues and lucrative tournaments, avoiding overspending on player salaries. What’s interesting to think about is how Jerry Jones was able to achieve this feat with the Cowboys.

A Money-Loosing Team to a $9 Billion Sporting Giant, the Dallas Cowboys Story

The Dallas Cowboys, a franchise­ synonymous with success in the NFL, have cemented their status as the most valuable team. According to Sportico’s late­st valuation, the Cowboys are now worth an impressive­ $9.2 billion, witnessing a significant increase of 20% from their previous valuation of $7.64 billion in 2022­. It’s even more apparent considering how the “America’s Team” after Je­rry Jones’ possession in 1989 for a mere $150 million, has had an astounding 6,000% increase in value.

Advertisement

Last season, the­y generated a revenue of $1.05 billion—becoming one of the only two sports franchises globally to surpass the $1 billion mark. The Dallas Cowboys also owe their success to their innovative approach to business operations, per Dallas News, like strate­gic sponsorships and visionary stadiums. They generated over $200 million in sponsorship revenue and more than $100 million in luxury suite revenue.

Jerry Jones has always emphasized that his NFL venture was driven by passion rather than financial goals. However, Cowboys’ financial prowess at the top of the NFL’s valuation rankings just proves how intelligently he has marketed his unit. Now, their ambition remains to convert their financial success into a sixth Super Bowl championship.