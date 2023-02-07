Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Poses in Flashy Bikini to Share a Special Message For the Haters

Veronika Rajek has made the news for a variety of reasons in the past few months. Her popularity graph has seen a huge upsurge in the last few weeks and a massive amount of credit for that has to go to NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Tom scripted an incredible come from behind victory against the New Orleans Saints in December last year. Rajek was in the stadium witnessing Brady’s heroics and after the contest ended, the Slovakian model took to Instagram to post a lengthy message for the Tampa Bay QB.

Veronika posed in TB12 Jersey and in the caption, showered love on Tom for being the biggest superstar in the world of football. As expected, the post ended up going crazy viral and even sparked dating rumors.

While many were convinced that Rajek was just utilizing the rumors to gain more popularity, several Brady fans still opine that there might be some truth to the rumors.

Veronika Rajek has a special message for her haters

Whatever might be the case, one just can’t deny the fact that Veronika has well and truly benefited because of the Brady dating rumors. While she has been able to gain more followers than ever in the last few weeks, the rise in popularity has also attracted a lot of haters.

Not long ago, a number of rowdy Brady fans had asked Veronika to gain a few pounds, suggesting that she is way too thin. Moreover, in the past as well, Rajek had claimed that because she is so beautiful, people, especially women, say a lot of unruly things about her on different social media platforms.

Giving a response to all the haters, Rajek recently posted a story on her Instagram account. In the story, Veronika was seen posing in bikini and along with that, she wrote a nice message to everyone who has criticized her for no good reason.

“You’ll never be criticized by someone doing more than you. You’ll always be criticized by someone doing less. Remember that,” Veronika wrote, giving due credit to Denzel Washington.

As far as Brady is concerned, the Tampa Bay superstar is yet to respond to all the dating rumors that have been floating around since his divorce with Gisele.

