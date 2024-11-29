Tua Tagovailoa’s Winless Struggle in Cold Weather Takes Center Stage in Dolphins’ Week 13 Loss to Packers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa struggled in chilly conditions, but it wasn’t the first time. It’s become a sort of pattern for the team. They’re from Miami after all. The cold is not their strong suit.

This week, Miami traveled to Green Bay to face the Packers at the open-air Lambeau Field, where the cold and windy weather once again proved challenging. While it wasn’t as extreme as last year’s playoff game at Arrowhead, the conditions still played a significant role, preventing the Dolphins from finding their rhythm and putting points on the board.

As reported by Sporting News, the Dolphins have struggled in cold weather, losing 11 times in the last 8 years when playing in temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Tua Tagovailoa, in particular, is 0-7 in games played at 46 degrees or colder. In many ways, Miami lives up to the characteristics of its namesake—Dolphins.

These warm-blooded mammals thrive in tropical and temperate waters, maintaining a steady body temperature of 96-97 degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, the Miami Dolphins seem to perform best in warm climates, where they can find their rhythmbetter and secure victories.

Dolphins haven’t won a game under 40 degrees in 8 years: 11 straight losses. Tua Tagovailoa 0-5 in games under 45. Narratives change when facts do. Good news for : Tua’s continued ELITE accuracy & play can change it tonight bringing playoff hope. From @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay: pic.twitter.com/Rtpbj0An25 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 28, 2024

Before the game, Tua’s trainer dismissed the cold-weather narrative. He stated that the team might be from South Florida but the players are not:

“The entire narrative that The Miami Dolphins can’t play in the cold is so ridiculous. This is not a team that was born and raised in South Florida. It’s not an HS team traveling up north to play a game. These grown men grew up all over the country. The reason they haven’t been successful in the past is because they just weren’t good enough to beat the teams they played. Period.”

Tua too talked about this narrative, stating his intent to change that. Individually, Tua has put up decent passing stats during those losses.

He averages a respectable 241 yards but he and the team have struggled to score. He has thrown only 8 TDs to go with 10 interceptions. Miami averages less than 17 points a game while allowing nearly 33 a game. His stats shoot up in warmer conditions.

As much as Tua Tagovailoa talked about challenging the narrative, he ultimately didn’t. The Dolphins lost 30-19, with most of their points coming in the 4th quarter when the Packers were already up by three scores.

The Alabama Alum finished the game with 365 yards, two TDs, and no interceptions. Most of his stats came in garbage time. They are now 5-7 but still have a chance to make the playoffs.