“Twitter is a Crazy Place”: Josh Allen’s Way of Dealing With Outside Noise is to “Stay Off Social Media” as Much as Possible

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks out onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Life as an NFL star, like Josh Allen, means living under a microscope 24/7. Every throw, every decision, every headline, good or bad, is bound to trigger a wave of commentary.

In today’s world, much of that plays out on social media, where praise and criticism are just a scroll away. This is why, for someone like Allen, who can’t evade social media due to endorsement deals and his A-list celebrity status, managing the constant influx of opinions becomes as important as handling game-day pressure.

In the recent edition of Bussin’ With The Boys, Taylor Lewan brought up this topic while recalling a conversation with Howie Roseman. The Philadelphia Eagles GM’s strategy for ignoring outside chatter was simple: he didn’t look at it. No Twitter and no comment sections.

When Lewan asked what the Bills QB’s approach was to this problem, Allen’s response was immediate: “Similar thing. I stay off social media, so I don’t really see it. I try to… always remind myself that I’m just a human being. I’m normal. Very good at what I do, and that’s what people want to see.”

The reigning MVP even went on to describe Twitter in particular as “a crazy place” and “a scary place,” noting that it’s not just the sports discourse that can get toxic. “There’s just videos on there that you shouldn’t see… weird algorithms. People don’t need to see that. Put the phone down. Go enjoy your family. Go enjoy your friends,” he added.

So what does the NFL MVP do on his phone instead of doom scrolling like most of us? For starters, Josh Allen has found healthier ways to spend his downtime. “I’ve honestly noticed myself playing chess on my phone a lot. Like Catan, stuff I wouldn’t think I would play five years ago, but that’s all I do now on my phone.”

The conversation then shifted to Bills Mafia, the fan base that lives and breathes Buffalo football. Lewan recalled how fiercely they rally behind their players. He learned that the hard way after a playful social media jab at Shaq Lawson in 2019 triggered a “nuclear bomb” of reactions from the fanbase.

“We played y’all in 2019. Shaq Lawson… they run a game, him and Phillips. Phillips ends up getting a sack and Shaq Lawson after the game starts talking trash about me. So, I put his stats up and I go, ‘Yeah, first round stats look great, buddy. Like, whatever. You’re a monster.’ And I put my phone down and I went back to my phone not knowing a nuclear bomb went off and Bill’s Mafia. I’ll never do anything ever again to them.”

Hearing the anecdote, Allen laughed, telling Lewan, “Good. Don’t [mess with them]… I think you’re on the good side now. Bills Mafia—we like Taylor. We’re good.”

About their loyalty, the Bills’ talisman said: “As long as you ride with them, they ride with you.”

It looks like Josh Allen’s approach to outside noise mirrors his relationship with the fans—filter out what doesn’t help, engage with what matters, and focus on the ones that mean the most. For the QB, that means staying off the endless scroll of Twitter and focusing instead on his craft, his circle, and the game that got him here.