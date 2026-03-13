Ty Simpson Details How “Big Brother” Bryce Young is Helping Him Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Ty Simpson has become one of the most discussed quarterback prospects in the class. The former Alabama Crimson Tide signal caller is widely viewed as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft behind Fernando Mendoza, and several teams, including the Cleveland Browns, have been closely linked to him as a potential landing spot.

Simpson recently appeared on the Up & Adams with host Kay Adams, where he discussed the draft process, the mentorship he’s received from an NFL quarterback he considers a “big brother,” and the player comparisons that have followed him throughout the pre-draft cycle.

Simpson revealed that Bryce Young, a fellow Alabama alum and current starter for the Carolina Panthers, has played a major role in helping him navigate both college football and the transition toward the NFL. According to Simpson, Young has been a constant source of support dating back to his freshman season at Alabama.

“That’s my guy, man. I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for me from my freshman year,” Simpson said. “He’s always been texting me after games, and I consider him one of my very good friends and a big brother in a sense.”

Simpson added that Young has helped him understand the mental side of the game and what the transition to the NFL looks like.

“He’s helped me in so many ways — helping me adapt to the college game and answering any questions that I’ve had about the NFL and how he’s altered his process,” Simpson said. “Bryce is not only a really good football player, but such a great dude and a great person.”

With the draft approaching, that type of mentorship could be valuable as Simpson prepares for the next stage of his career.

While Simpson’s exact landing spot remains uncertain, the Browns have been frequently mentioned as a potential destination. Cleveland holds the No. 6 and No. 24 picks in the first round and has continued evaluating quarterback options ahead of the draft.

Simpson has already expressed a strong interest in the franchise, even calling Cleveland a “dream destination.” His relationship with Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who has ties to Simpson’s family, has also fueled speculation about the team targeting him.

Cleveland’s quarterback room still includes Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel, but the franchise has not added a veteran passer during free agency, leaving the door open for a rookie addition.

With solid passing production and a willingness to fight for extra yards on the ground, the Alabama product brings a mix of traits that could make him an intriguing option for quarterback-needy teams in the upcoming draft.