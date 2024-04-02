Fans Stunned as Deion Jr. Endorses QB Brother Shedeur Sanders in This NFL Jersey

This year’s NFL draft hasn’t even begun yet, and there are already all sorts of predictions about where CU standout Shedeur Sanders will land in 2025. While his debut season in Boulder didn’t go quite as planned, Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, is confident that his son will go into the 2025 draft as a top prospect, so much so that he would even have the power to manipulate the draft. “It’s gonna be an Eli (Manning),” remarked the CU head man. And in a nod to this sentiment, Deion Jr. recently seized the moment by sharing AI-generated images of his brother donning a jersey reminiscent of his father’s NFL days.

Deion Jr., who manages the Sanders family’s online presence, recently took to Instagram with two AI-generated images featuring Shedeur in a Dallas Cowboys jersey. In the first morphed picture, the 22-year-old QB is all smiles, flaunting his bling and a Rolex, and in the other, he can be seen wearing a cowboy hat. Deion Jr. wrote in the caption,

“This would be crazy.“

As soon as this post surfaced online, the majority of fans were quick to note that it’s very likely to happen since Jerry Jones isn’t showing any interest in extending Dak Prescott. A few, however, feel that they’d rather have Shedeur come to Atlanta, where his father had an illustrious 5-year-long stint. Even the Colorado Buffaloes‘ Insta page was intrigued by this post and replied with a simple ‘Eyes’ emoji. Take a look:

Deion Jr. choosing the Cowboys as his brother’s landing spot next year didn’t come out of the blue. There has been a recurring talk about this and several pundits also feel the same way.

Ryan Clark and Skip Bayless see Shedeur Sanders in Dallas

On ‘The Pivot‘ podcast, former NFL safety Ryan Clark recently shared his two cents about the Sanders family’s potential influence to manipulate the 2025 draft. He believes that Shedeur Sanders has the perfect opportunity to land in Dallas since Dak Prescott is almost inching closer to testing the waters of free agency. He hasn’t achieved anything significant in the postseason, and it’s highly likely for him to win a Super Bowl in 2024. But Dak does have a whopping $60 million price tag on his head, and Clark feels that Jerry Jones would be more than likely to be swayed and pick the Colorado star.

Ryan also emphasized the fact that Deion Sanders etched his legacy in Dallas by winning a Lombardi. He has close ties with the owner as well, and since Shedeur was born and raised in Dallas, it would be a perfect environment for him to kick-start his NFL journey. Or, at least, that’s how the Super Bowl XLIII champ feels.

Similarly, along the lines, when Keyshawn Johnson backed Dak Prescott on a recent episode of The Undisputed, Skip Bayless couldn’t help but share his two cents about the QB dilemma the Cowboys are about to have. The latter stressed that Dak Prescott couldn’t be the answer for the franchise, as in the eight years he played he just won twice in the postseason. No NFC Championship and no Super Bowl appearance. He also feels that with the Cowboys 2024 roster that barely saw any changes in free agency, it would be close to impossible for them to win the Super Bowl.

Thus, Shedeur becomes a solid option. The championship drought continues for three decades, and Skip feels that the Colorado star could be a perfect replacement even if Dak won it all this season.

For now, it’s nothing but uncertain where Shedeur could land in 2025. His 4-8 record last year didn’t impress anyone, and it would take at least a Bowl Game appearance this season for NFL teams to even consider him. However, he does have the potential to reach great heights, and hopefully, everything will align for the Sanders family.