“Give Him the Shove”: Tom Brady Calls Josh Allen a ‘Big Booty Quarterback’ as One-Glove Image Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills managed to lose a game they controlled for most of the night. Tom Brady, calling it, managed to win the broadcast without trying very hard.

Early on, Brady provided the line that stuck. Talking through Buffalo’s short-yardage decisions, he suggested keeping things simple.

“Give him the shove,” Brady said. “Let your big 250-pound, big booty quarterback sneak his way in there.”

Later, cameras caught Brady wearing a single glove while calling the game, which one account on Twitter called Brady’s “Beautiful tribute to The Juice.”

Of course, the humor faded once the game reached its brutal conclusion.

After Josh Allen powered in a touchdown with five seconds remaining, Buffalo went for a two-point conversion to win. Allen missed a wide-open receiver—an uncharacteristic mistake that sealed the loss and left the Bills stunned.

Brady didn’t shy away from the moment, breaking down the miss with the precision that defined his playing career.

“Oh, he had him. And Josh knows it,” Brady said. “He came off the fake, Shakir started in, then back out. He had him open by three or four yards and just tugged it left. He’s got to put it on his body. When you’re drifting left, the tendency is to pull it left. He knows it.”

The loss had major ripple effects. Buffalo’s defeat clinched the AFC East for the New England Patriots, ending the Bills’ five-year run atop the division. Still, the Bills have already secured a wild-card spot and will head into the postseason after a Week 18 matchup against the 3–13 New York Jets.

For Buffalo, the focus now shifts to recovery and redemption.