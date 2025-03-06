Tyler Warren Landing Spots: 5 Teams Where the Penn State TE Might Fit Well

As the 2025 NFL Draft continues to draw near, names are slowly beginning to be slotted next to franchises as both analysts and fans alike try to make sense of this year’s draft board. Heralded as the best tight end of his class, Tyler Warren is beginning to see his draft stock rise as speculations about his future home perpetuate.

Advertisement

From faltering conference champions to rising contenders, there are plenty of teams who could make use of the 6’6″, 260-pound Penn State product. While some landing spots are certainly more desirable than others, some options are also a bit more likely.

1. Washington Commanders – Pick 1.29

The NFC’s latest darlings, the Washington Commanders enjoyed a historic run to the NFC Championship this past season. With the team now looking to capitalize on the talent of Jayden Daniels, a big-bodied tight end could be the perfect safety-blanket option for their blossoming signal caller.

Warren would also bring some much needed youth to the Commanders’ TE room, which is currently helmed by a 34-year-old Zach Ertz. Given Ertz’s rich injury history, in addition to the fact that the TE position is one that often takes a bit more time to develop, stashing Warren behind a decorated veteran for the upcoming season could prove to pay dividends for Washington down the road.

2. New Orleans Saints – Pick 1.09

The New Orleans Saints currently find themselves as one of the most destitute teams in the league. Continuing their search for an identity in a post-Drew Brees world, New Orleans’ general manager, Mickey Loomis, still maintains his assertion that the team can “win now” with Derek Carr at quarterback.

Should the team pass up on an edge rusher in the draft, securing a weapon like Warren could do wonders for Carr. Drafting Warren in this spot may be a bit of a reach, but considering that the Saints TE tandem of Taysom Hill and Juwan Johnson saw a combined 97 targets in 2024, there are few signal callers who could make better use of him than Carr.

3. Indianapolis Colts – Pick 1.14

In terms of immediate production, the Indianapolis Colts may be the preferred option for Warren. As pointed out by Indianapolis Colts on SI’s Jake Arthur, 25 different tight ends out gained the Colts’ tight end room this season, illustrating a clear need in the passing game.

With a pair of veteran tight ends in Mo Allie-Cox and Kylen Granson expected to make their exit this offseason, there’d be little to no competition for Warren. Anthony Richardson may not inspire confidence in everyone, but having a go-to option underneath could allow him to take some much needed steps towards improvement.

4. Seattle Seahawks – Pick 1.18

The Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver, D.K. Metcalf has officially requested a trade, leaving them a massive hole to fill. Furthermore, the franchise also just cut ties with their 10-year veteran, Tyler Lockett.

While Jaxson Smith-Njigba is more than capable of shouldering a larger workload, he won’t be able to do it by himself. Regardless as to who is taking snaps under center for Seattle in 2025, whether that be Geno Smith or a freshly drafted rookie, the addition of Warren would make the signal callers life much easier.

5. Denver Broncos – Pick 1.20

Much like the Commanders, the Denver Broncos are now hoping to create a reputable supporting cast for their newfound face of the franchise. Courtland Sutton is in line for a massive extension after generating his first 1,000 receiving yard season since 2019 and their younger receivers showed glimpses of promise throughout the 2024 campaign.

However, should Denver hope to unlock the full potential of Bo Nix, they will have to provide him with a better option than Adam Trautman. Standing at 6’5″ and weighing 253 pounds, the Dayton product is noticeably smaller than Warren.

Considering that Trautman has averaged just 228 receiving yards a season throughout his five-year career, drafting Warren would make for an immediate upgrade to what is already considered to be an emerging Broncos offense. No matter where he lands on draft day, though, Warren is set to make an immediate contribution to his first home in the NFL.