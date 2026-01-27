“Blind Side” Actor Quinton Aaron, Who Played Michael Oher, on Life Support After Collapsing at Home

Quinton Aaron, the actor best known for portraying Michael Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, is currently on life support as he battles a severe blood infection, according to TMZ.

Aaron, 41, has been hospitalized for four days after collapsing at his Atlanta-area home. His wife, Margarita, told the outlet that he initially woke up feeling sore before developing worsening pain in his neck and back. As his condition deteriorated, Aaron reportedly lost feeling in his legs, prompting urgent medical attention.

TMZ reported that Aaron collapsed while walking up the stairs in his apartment, and a manager for the actor said one of his legs suddenly stopped functioning. Doctors later determined that Aaron was suffering from a blood infection and have continued running tests to determine the full scope of the illness.

Despite the severity of the situation, there have been encouraging signs.

Margarita said her husband is now partially breathing on his own and that life-support equipment is no longer doing all of the work. She also shared an emotional update on his condition.

“He opened his eyes today and gave a thumbs up,” she told TMZ. “He’s showing a lot of improvement. We all have faith in God that he will walk out of here fully recovered.”

An online fundraiser organized by Aaron’s loved ones described the actor as a generous, community-focused individual who has long gone out of his way to support and uplift others.

“Quinton is one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet,” the fundraiser message read. “He shows up for others. He encourages, uplifts, and gives freely of himself—often without asking for anything in return. Today, he needs us to show up for him.”

The fundraiser notes that Aaron’s sudden medical emergency has created significant financial strain, with mounting medical expenses and ongoing living costs continuing as his family focuses on his recovery.

“When someone is this critically ill, life doesn’t pause,” organizers wrote. “Bills and responsibilities continue while families navigate uncertainty.”

Supporters are being encouraged to donate if they are able, share the fundraiser, and keep Aaron in their thoughts and prayers as he continues to receive treatment.

Aaron rose to prominence for his role as the NFL tackle Michael Oher opposite Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side, but those close to him say his impact extends far beyond the screen through his personal encouragement, generosity, and outreach within his community.