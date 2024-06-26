Jason Kelce Addresses Saying “F**k Royalty” After Travis Kelce Met Prince William

While discussing Father’s Day traditions from around the world last week, Jason Kelce was quite taken with Thailand’s way of celebrating the occasion. It included children kneeling at their father’s feet, which the former NFL star found intriguing. However, another tradition in Thailand, where people perform community service to honor the king’s legacy, did not impress him at all. In fact, Jason went as far as dismissing it, even saying ‘f**k kings’. Now, a week later, Jason might have had a change of heart.

During his recent appearance on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Jason and his brother Travis candidly discussed their recent meeting with UK royalty. They were across the Atlantic to attend Taylor Swift’s concert, which, not so surprisingly, had Prince William and his three kids, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6), in attendance.

As it turns out, this meeting changed both Jason’s and Travis’ perspectives about the royalty. “He was the coolest motherf**ker,” Travis said, to which Jason added, “He was awesome. He was a good dude”

The Younger Kelce also revealed that he and Jason got to meet Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte backstage. He wasn’t quite sure about the protocol, like whether they needed to bow; however, the duo was later informed that since it wasn’t an official event, shaking hands was perfectly fine.

Travis, however, almost missed the meeting of a lifetime, as he hinted that he was stuck in traffic. “I was fortunate enough that I didn’t get caught up in traffic long enough,” he said.

Jason Kelce Apparently Felt ‘Emasculated’ While Meeting the Royalty

Although their meeting wasn’t considered an official event, Jason still addressed the Prince as His Royal Highness. This all must have felt a bit odd for the former NFL star, who felt ’emasculated’ in the presence of royalty.

Travis confirmed this too, recalling Jason placing his beer 10 feet away before meeting the royalty. He had never seen the Elder Kelce show such respect before. It was the utmost form of respect in Travis’ eyes.

“I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect. You put your beer like ten feet away,” Travis recalled.

While royalty often doesn’t come off as ‘down to earth’ from a distance, once Jason and Travis met them, their entire belief system flipped on its head. More so, the royals apparently played karaoke with Bon Jovi. Prince William was hesitant at first, but Travis revealed that Taylor Swift broke William out of his shell, eventually prompting him to perform the classic ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’.

Travis found it quite endearing that, despite being a royal, William decided to do something that he absolutely didn’t need to. On top of that, it also can’t be said for certain that any other royals would ever be able to break out of their shell like that. However, at the end of the day, Prince William had a lot of fun, and it’s safe to say the Kelce brothers did too.