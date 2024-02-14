Tyreek Hill Had Only Three Words For Chiefs Rookie WR Rashee Rice For Winning the Super Bowl

Tyreek Hill left the Chiefs after the 2021 season, being unable to get over an impasse on his contract. Now, that the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls back to back without him, it’s undeniable that he is missing on the wins. Despite missing the titles, Tyreek Hill showed nothing but class congratulating rookie Rashee Rice from his former team.

Hill made sure to congratulate one special face from the Chief’s clan for his standout performance and the Super Bowl win. After Rice tweeted, “Woke up a champion! #blessed” following the Super Bowl victory, Hill responded with just three words,

“Congrats keep balling“.

https://twitter.com/cheetah/status/1757090950654886071

Hill’s history with the Chiefs commands bitterness, but contrary to the beliefs, he managed to convey support and pride in Rice’s accomplishment.

Rashee Rice, the rookie wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, made a significant impact in the run-up to Super Bowl LVIII. His potential on the big stage received attention as the Chiefs’ offense was notable. Undeniably, Rice has remained instrumental for the Chiefs with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the season. He also boasts the highest NFL rookie postseason record with an impressive 26 receptions throughout the playoffs.

Rashee Rice’s Turbulent Super Bowl Win

One of the most intriguing moments of the Super Bowl came during overtime when tensions prevailed between Rice and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As the teams prepared for the crucial overtime period, Mahomes was seen passionately shouting instructions at Rice on the sideline. Despite Rice’s apparent attempts to respond, Mahomes seemed frustrated which did not leave the right impression.

https://twitter.com/nfloncbs/status/1756879963561570748

Furthermore, Rice found himself in a prime position to secure a game-winning touchdown for the Chiefs in overtime. However, Mahomes ultimately opted to target Travis Kelce, resulting in an incomplete pass. While Mahomes and Kelce have established chemistry, the decision to overlook Rice raised questions. Mahomes, who is often praised for his professionalism made a costly judgment that ultimately did not harm the Chiefs’ win.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1756881553706435008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Whatever the final dynamics, Rice’s performance throughout the game and postseason has raised hopes for a promising future in the NFL. Moreover, he navigated well through the team dynamics as a rookie, which can be expected to improve with passing time.