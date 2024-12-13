Tyreek Hill Posts Cryptic Tweet Right After Dolphins Announce Mutual Breakup With Odell Beckham Jr.

Miami Dolphins’ experiment with Odell Beckham Jr. has come to an end. The two parties have mutually agreed to part ways just months into the association. While the sudden split is a shock in itself, a cryptic post on X by Tyreek Hill has further stirred the cauldron.

Just five minutes after reputed NFL Insider Tom Pelissero dropped the bombshell news of the Dolphins breaking up with OBJ, Tyreek posted: “Take advantage of your opportunity”.

When a news like this is announced about a teammate, putting out a vague comment like what Hill did would warrant a reading between the lines.

Take advantage of your opportunity — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 13, 2024

The tweet does assume significant meaning if the hints dropped by Tyreek over the last few months are used to connect the dots. At the start of this season, the Kansas City Chiefs saw their receiving corps get dismantled with injuries. Since then, the grapevine had been buzzing that Hill could make a move to his former employers before the trade deadline.

An even bigger hint was dropped by Cheetah recently when he was seen wearing a Chiefs’ sweatspants while holding his newborn. Though it’s normal to see players continue wearing cleats and helmets of their former teams, wearing an ex-team’s sweatpants after leaving them a couple of seasons ago is certainly not common. Intriguing indeed.

The latest cryptic tweet might be Tyreek’s way of saying that he can also be ruthlessly opportunistic when needed. He probably is holding a mirror to the Dolphins’ approach toward OBJ.

Tyreek being salty about Miami’s actions isn’t a surprise. Especially when he knows that his friend OBJ harbors a negative sentiment toward them. Ideally, a mutual breakup would proceed with both parties thanking each other for the time and collaboration. But OBJ’s first reaction was about making a strong comeback.

Beckham Jr. let his followers on Instagram know that each time someone dropped him, he has always managed to land on his feet. The star promised he would make a comeback stronger than ever.

Popcorn Alert Odell Beckham Jr. Officially speaks after shocking exit from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/A6RJ3xXybA — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 13, 2024

Even if one sweeps the OBJ incident under the rug, Hill has another pertinent reason to be frustrated with the Dolphins: the poor results. Since the WR left the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have been on a Super Bowl-winning streak while the Dolphins are barely making it to the playoffs.

With age catching up, Tyreek’s longing for a trophy cabinet matching his skillset is natural. Similarly, the Chiefs bolstering their squad with a hungry Hill would help them extend their winning era. Clearly, the next season could throw up some intriguing trade storylines.