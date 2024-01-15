Question of Special Treatment Looms Over NFL Refs as Patrick Mahomes Changing Helmets Sparks Doubts

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs emerged victorious from the wild card round against the Dolphins on what marked the coldest day at Arrowhead. However, the win failed to stop the fans from discrediting their win, with many taking shots at referees for what they perceived as bias towards the Chiefs and special treatment.

In last night’s wild-card game, Mahomes was seen taking off his cracked helmet between the snaps for the first time in NFL history. The quarterback had to replace his helmet early in the third quarter after a piece broke off the original one during a tackle by Dolphins safety DeShon Elliot. Despite the equipment issue, the 2-time SB winner continued for two more plays before officials intervened and asked him to change it.

Typically when a player needs to change equipment, the team must use one of their timeouts. Failure to do so results in a flag and penalty. In this case, Kansas City and their 2-time NFL MVP escaped without consequences.

This incident sparked a heated debate on social media, particularly on X(formerly Twitter). Fantasy Fanatics, a Twitter page took charge of this matter and set up a poll. The question posed was a recurring theme throughout the season- Do you think NFL refs give special treatment to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes? The question ended up receiving an overwhelming response from the fans and it wasn’t surprising that 78% of the fans held the opinion that the Chiefs and their QB do get special treatment.

Fans pointed out that this wasn’t an isolated incident, citing a previous matchup in week 5 against the Vikings. In that game, their SB-winning cornerback L’Jarius Sneed took off his helmet on the field after a pass interference against him. Much to everyone’s surprise, the refs politely asked him to put his helmet back on instead of getting flagged or penalized.

Fans pointed out the hypocrisy on the part of Mahomes and the Chiefs because only a few weeks ago, Patrick threw a temper tantrum when a referee’s call went against them. With only a minute and twenty-five seconds remaining on the clock, the Chiefs were trailing by 20-17. Mahomes threw a beautiful pass in the middle of the field to Travis Kelce.

The star TE caught the ball, but rather than going down, he threw a lateral pass to Kadarius Toney, who reached the end zone with ease. However, their premature celebrations were cut short as the ref pulled back the play. It was Toney who was flagged for keeping his foot in the neutral zone.

Despite the intensive complaining from opposition fans, Kansas City did end up winning against the Dolphins and is going to the divisional round.

Where do Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Go Next?

The Chiefs have faced persistent criticism throughout the season due to their declining offense. Their inability to perform at a previously high level led fans and analysts to write them off completely. However, last night’s game showcased their ability to elevate their performance when it truly matters.

As they advance toward the AFC divisional round, their victory over the toothless Miami side, partially attributed to their defense, sets the stage for a tougher challenge ahead. In the next round, the Chiefs are likely to face either C.J Stroud’s Texans or No.2 seed, Josh Allen’s Bills, should they prevail against the Steelers. If Buffalo wins, the Chiefs play their first road playoff game in the Mahomes era. However, if the Bills lose, they will face the Texans at Arrowhead, per KMBC News.

Travis Kelce who had been facing doubts about his recent performances, recorded 7 receptions for 71 yards against Miami. This performance brings him closer to HOF and greatest WR in the NFL, Jerry Rice‘s post-season record of 151 catches for 2245 yards and 22 TDs. Kelce’s numbers from last night now place him to 2nd and an inch closer to Rice’s record, with a post-season career total of 140 catches for 1,619 yards and 16 touchdowns.

There have been concerns about Kelce’s availability next season due to previous statements hinting at retirement, citing numerous surgeries and constant pain from the hits. However, he recently clarified that he has intentions to retire anytime soon, expressing his love for the game and the challenges it brings. He said-

“I have no reason to stop playing football. I love it… I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.”

Despite this, Kelce and the offense need to improve swiftly because their defense cannot keep winning them games. While 26 points were good enough to beat the Dolphins, they sure won’t be enough to beat the Houston side that put up 45 points against Brown’s defense, which has been the best throughout the season. They could also face the Bills whom they lost to during the regular season and they also boast of 4th best offense in the league averaging 374 yards as per Fox Sports.