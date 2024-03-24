Tyreek Hill Told an Actual Cheetah Who’s the Real One & the Internet Went Completely Crazy; “When Worlds Collide”

Did you know who has the “@cheetah” username on Instagram? It’s indeed fitting that Tyreek Hill got hold of the username as it fits in harmony with his talents on the field. Hill’s remarkable speed and athleticism have been a defining characteristic since his time in college at West Alabama and beyond. At 5-feet-10, the wide receiver has exceeded expectations and become a top wide receiver in the NFL.

A week ago, Tyreek may have embarked on a jungle safari and spotted an actual cheetah. Upon witnessing the cheetah approaching the safari ride, Tyreek exclaimed, “I am the one and only!!” which even made the other passengers burst into laughter.

One of the most impressive fan responses happened when one suggested that even the cheetah glanced back at his pack after watching Tyreek, saying ‘Ayo, that’s Tyreek Hill.'”

Even other fans were fascinated by the intriguing encounter between Tyreek Hill and a real-life cheetah, with one aptly describing it as, “when worlds collide.” A lot of other fans wished to see a real race between the speedy athlete and the cheetah. Hilarious!

How did Tyreek Hill Land Upon The Nickname “Cheetah”?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill boasts one of the NFL’s most memorable and catchy nicknames: “Cheetah.” Unlike basic abbreviations such as “Ty” or “‘Reek,” his nickname represents his quickness on the field. However, the origin of the nickname “Cheetah” remains a topic of intrigue.

The fifth-round pick from West Alabama in 2016, Tyreek Hill, quickly established himself as one of the fastest route runners in the NFL. Once he gained attention, his self-proclaimed nickname “Cheetah” started resonating with the fans after he showed electrifying speed on the field.

Moreover, it wasn’t until 2018 that Hill’s nickname truly gained widespread recognition and popularity and it just went viral once it took off.

Throughout his time with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2016 to 2021, Tyreek Hill consistently showcased his skills on the field. He made a lasting impact on the team by averaging 1,105 receiving yards and 9.3 touchdowns per season. In 2018, Hill broke the franchise record for receiving yards with 1,479, and in 2021, he set a new record for receptions with 111.

After being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, he signed a whopping four-year, $120 million contract extension, making him the NFL’s top-paid wide receiver with $72.2 million guaranteed. He ended up proving his worth during his first season with Miami as Hill broke his personal bests with 119 catches and 1,710 yards receiving.