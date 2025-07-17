“Unless You Kill Your Wife and a Waiter”: ESPYs Host Shane Gillis Jokes About Taking Back Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy

Comedian Shane Gillis stole the spotlight at the 2025 ESPYs even though he was amidst a crowd full of celebrities and sports superstars. As host of the night, Gillis delivered an unforgettable performance, pushing the boundaries of comedy with each joke. While the live audience didn’t always respond with roaring laughter, the show was a hit with fans watching at home.

One of the night’s standout moments came at the expense of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ two-way star Travis Hunter. This joke came as a nod to the late, legendary comedian Norm Macdonald.

Gillis resurrected one of Norm’s infamous ESPY jokes with a modern twist. He began by congratulating Hunter on his Heisman Trophy win, setting up the punchline.

“Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this year. He is the first defensive player since Charles Woodson to win the Heisman,” said Gillis.

The comedian then added that Hunter’s name would forever be etched in Heisman history, unless… Well, that’s the sharp-edged twist.

“Congratulations, Travis Hunter, for winning the Heisman. That’s something they can never take away from you unless you kill your wife and a waiter, in which case they can take it away from you,” joked Gillis.

The joke was also a reference to O.J. Simpson. Despite the courts’ acquitting him in 1995, the Heisman Trust later stripped Simpson of his trophy due to the notoriety surrounding the alleged double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

The line was a direct callback to Norm Macdonald’s legendary 1998 ESPYs monologue, when he delivered the same biting joke about O.J. shortly after Charles Woodson became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman. And Hunter is the first two-way star to receive the award since Woodson.

Gillis’ risky homage to Norm may have made the room squirm. It was a bold moment that reminded everyone of the ESPYs’ occasionally unfiltered comedic legacy. Surely, Norm must have been smiling.

Gillis also delivered one of the night’s most memorable sketches — a hilarious take on the origin of the Philadelphia Eagles’ infamous ‘Tush Push’ play. Dressed as a janitor, Gillis sneaks into a room where fellow comedians, pretending to be Eagles players, are holding a team meeting to brainstorm offensive strategies.

A comedian playing head coach Nick Sirianni scolds ‘Jalen Hurts’ for repeatedly getting stopped at the 1-yard line and failing to score touchdowns. That’s when Gillis, still in full janitor mode and holding a broom, bursts in, cheerful and full of confidence.

Gillis announces he has come up with a play so unstoppable, no defense can counter it. He passionately pitches his idea, firing up the ‘players’ with excitement. But when he finally reveals the concept, things take an awkward turn because of what his master plan was.

Every offensive player should dive straight into the backside of their quarterback, Hurts, pushing him forward with all their weight. Druski, playing Hurts, is visibly uncomfortable at the thought of 10 guys charging into him from behind.

Even the ‘coach’ wasn’t on board with the absurd idea. Ironically, the real Tush Push has turned out to be just as unstoppable as claimed. He even took a jab at teams that have complained about the Tush Push, calling them “pathetic” for banding together to get the NFL to ban the play.

All in all, it was a memorable night at the ESPYs. One that Gillis owned from start to finish with a performance that would’ve made the late Macdonald proud.