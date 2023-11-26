Kelly Stafford Gets Emotional About How Fast Time Went By With Husband Matthew Stafford

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford and the Rams haven’t been having their best season. Ever since their 2022 Super Bowl victory over the Bengals, they have only won 9 matches. Stafford, who threw for over 4500 yards in that SB-winning season, hasn’t reached the same height since.

Despite his on-field troubles, Matt and his wife, Kelly Stafford, remain one of the most loved couples in the NFL. In a recent video, she reminisced about how time has gone by really fast since the couple got married. Kelly recently took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt throwback video, where a background voice can be heard saying, “I have a feeling this is gonna go by really fast.” The video then cuts to the family of six, all smiles, posing for the camera.

Fans were all for it and expressed their love and admiration for the Stafford family in the comments. One of the fans said, “Y’all are too cute! What a fun throwback.”

Another fan commented, “Just the G.O.A.T and his family.”

This fan said, “So much has gone on in your lives for so many years and I love how u show the haters how it is.”

A happy fan remarked, “Loved seeing pictures of your family so good to see a happy fun family.”

Lastly, this user commented, “Y’all are aging like fine wine.”

The fans adore the Staffords for a reason. Matthew and Kelly have always remained each other’s supporters, both on and off the field.

Matthew Stafford and his Wife Kelly are College Sweethearts

Matthew Stafford has a Super Bowl ring to his name. But that is not the most precious thing he has. It’s his wife of 8 years and 4 little girls that are most precious to him. Though the former Detroit Lions QB married her only in 2015, they have known each other since their University of Georgia days, according to the People.

The couple dated on and off in their college days. It was one of those cliché stories of QB dating a cheerleader. She even dated his backup in college when things weren’t working between them. During her chat on ‘KFC Radio‘, Kelly said,

“I always loved Matthew, and I told myself I had to move on because this isn’t happening,” followed by, “I started talking with the backup who was the complete opposite of Matthew, so it worked.”

After dating for several years, they finally tied the knot on April 4th 2015. The couple has since been together through all the ups and downs like her 2019 brain tumor and 12-hour surgery to remove it. The couple now have 4 daughters together. Identical twins Sawyer and Chandler arrived in March 2017, then Hunter in August 2018, followed by Tyler in June 2020. About their marriage on her podcast, she said-

“All I see when I watch this is the man I love and how lucky I am to have a partner who is not only an incredible husband, but also a patient, loving father. I take him for granted more than I care to admit, but I believe that’s marriage,” reports the People

The former University of Georgia cheerleader is a registered nurse and has her podcast, ‘The Morning After’ with Detroit Reporter Hank Winchester. She is the sister of the former NFL player and current Jaguars WR coach Chad Hall. Even though Stafford has thrown for over 2200 yards in just 9 matches this season, the Rams are struggling and are 4-6 this season. They take on the Cardinals on Sunday Night football. Can Sean McVay and Stafford pull their team out of this rut?