Dallas Cowboys Former Star Dez Bryant Calls Out Coach Jason Garrett Again

Dez Bryant continues his war of words with his former Head Coach Jason Garett. Dez had all the makings of a star receiver when he joined the league in 2010 as the Cowboy’s first-round pick but couldn’t live up to the potential. And for that, he blames former Dallas HC Garett.

Advertisement

Bryant took to X(formerly Twitter) to narrate how his first few years in the league went and how coach Garrett put roadblocks in his path. Despite all the adversities, he achieved success without much support around him. The former Cowboys wideout revealed a small nugget from his first practice with the team’s vets as a rookie, where he put on a show against the team’s Pro Bowl Corners, dazzling them and the coaches with his one-hand receptions.

However, according to Bryant, Coach Garrett berated him for showboating and yelled at him for doing that on purpose. He knew beforehand that the former Giants Offensive Coordinator didn’t like him and had it out for him. Initially destined as an offensive weapon for Tom Brady, the Cowboys traded up to draft him. After starting slowly on the bench, he came into his own registering almost 1000 yards in his 2nd season. This is what Bryant had to say about Jason Garrett:

Advertisement

The Next three seasons, were the most productive seasons of his career. Injury in 2015 shortened his season and in following seasons, he performed well but never hit the same heights, retiring in 2020 after a spell with the Ravens. In 2020, the Cowboys parted ways with Garrett and replaced him with Mike McCarthy, who after starting poorly has had three 12-5 seasons. However, their playoff woes have continued.

This isn’t the first time Dez Bryant has had something to say about the former Dallas’ coach as he previously blasted Garrett and criticized his tenure with the Cowboys.

Not the First Time Dez Bryant Has Called Out His Former Coach

Back when Garrett got the boot from the Giants who relieved him from the OC position, Dez took a shot at his former coach’s coaching philosophy. Bryant who is very active on Twitter, took to the platform and put a series of tweets where he addressed former Giants receiver Kadarius Toney and asserted that Toney would fall in love with the game again and experience that joy for the rest of his career, implying that Jason’s coaching was a hindrance. He also stated he isn’t the only one who felt that former Cowboys HC.

Advertisement

Garrett caught another stray even when he wasn’t the topic of discussion. As reported by On3, while seeing his former team perform well under McCarthy in the opening match of the last season against the Giants, Dez put another post of X and wrote that Jason should watch McCarthy and take pointers from him about coaching. He again pointed out the former Cowboys coach’s trouble in the man- management department and even said that he isn’t worthy of coaching the current Dallas squad. He said,

“Take notes Jason Garrett,” Bryant wrote. “Coach McCarthy treat his players like Grown Men. I would have hated if you had the opportunity to coach a player like Micah Parsons or Trevon Diggs. This football. F*** a good guy. Where the dogs at? McCarthy got em.”

It is worth noting that the former Ravens wideout deleted the tweet shortly after uploading it. The NFL is one the toughest leagues in the world and the average career span is less than four years. Players try to maximize their time in the league and secure their future. While injuries play a huge role in players’ decline, Bryant’s story highlights how bad coaching can take a toll on a player.