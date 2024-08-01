Unlike Jonathan Owens, the Lions Backup QB David Blough Cheered For His Wife in the Tokyo Olympics From Training Camp

Not every NFL player gets the star treatment like Jonathan Owens, who received an exemption from training camp to support his wife, Simone Biles, at the Paris Olympics. However, back in 2021, Biles headed to Japan just like Melissa Gonzalez. But Melissa’s husband, the Detroit Lions backup QB David Blough, cheered for her from across the Pacific.

Advertisement

In 2021, Blough proudly watched his wife compete in the 400m hurdles from the Lions’ training facility in Detroit. The team and head coach Dan Campbell gathered in the large auditorium at the Lions’ Allen Park headquarters to watch Melissa race. The quarterback was so engrossed in watching her race that he didn’t even realize he was surrounded by others. As Melissa won her heat, Blough stood up, throwing enthusiastic punches in the air and shouting, “We gotta go Mel!!” In his interview with NFL Films he reminisced,

“Yeah, my heart was beating a thousand miles a minute.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hard Knocks (@hardknockshbo)

Naturally, his enthusiasm was contagious. It wasn’t long before the whole room erupted with cheers as she crossed the finish line, securing second place and qualifying for the semifinals. While Gonzalez earned respect, Blough’s support of her caught on cam made it an unforgettable moment for both Melissa and David.

Though David Blough could not make it to the Olympics physically like Owens, his love was felt just as strongly. Meanwhile, Melissa Gonzalez didn’t let down Blough’s belief in her.

David Blough’s Wife Melissa Gonzalez Had Quite the Run at the Tokyo Olympics

David Blough’s wife, Melissa Gonzalez is a standout Colombian-American athlete. She specializes in the 400 meters hurdles and the 4 × 400 m relay. Born on June 24, 1994, Melissa has a remarkable track record along with her impressive achievements representing Colombia.

In the 2020 Olympics, Melissa put to display her exceptional talent by powering through to the semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles. She initially set a blistering pace by posting a time of 52.32 seconds in the heats, breaking her own national record. This performance was a continuation of her incredible form that helped her set the Colombian national record at the South American Championships earlier, where she ran a 55.68 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

However, her journey at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end in the semifinals. Despite her best efforts, Melissa finished sixth in her heat with a time of 57.47 seconds, missing out on qualifying for the final round.

Even though she didn’t make it to the finals, Melissa’s achievements are a point of pride. And for her husband, former Purdue quarterback David Blough, she is already a superstar.