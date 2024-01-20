Upon Being Accused of Deliberately Putting Lions Fans on Hotseat, Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Clarifies Herself

Nov 17, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

When former Lions QB Matthew Stafford and his family went to Detroit in different colors, they were obviously not expecting a welcoming homecoming. But what they got was even more bitter. A loss, and intense booing aimed at the Staffords. The Los Angeles Rams QB’s wife Kelly Stafford claims that even their little girls got booed at the game on Sunday. But many straight-up accused her of lying.

Advertisement

Kelly’s accusation sparked a debate, with many questioning the accuracy of her claims. Detroit fans defended themselves saying the booing was aimed at Matthew and her and not the kids. The situation intensified when the popular sports podcast ‘Pardon My Take’ addressed these allegations.

In light of these accusations and the ensuing debate, Kelly took to her Instagram story once again. She sought to clarify her earlier statements, emphasizing her perspective on the incident. She expressed that while the booing stung, what stung more was people questioning her integrity

Advertisement

She wrote, “I didn’t know if I should post this video or not because I truly don’t want to dwell on what happened. This was our experience on the field. I know you are booing me, but my kids don’t know the difference even if I try to explain it to them. The whole scenario is hard to accept, but not as hard as the questioning of my integrity. It happened; own it, and let’s move on.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1748251182332830049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The video shows the Staffords walking off the field while boos can be heard. Kelly clarified that while she could tell that the booing was aimed at her, her daughters were not equipped with the same knowledge, and burst into tears. While she tried to explain to them that they were not the ones getting booed, it was still hard for the children.

With the Rams’ season concluding and Matthew Stafford confirming his return for 2024, the Stafford family is now embracing the offseason. 2023 was a memorable year for Matthew Stafford, marked by standout performances despite injuries. They both have expressed their pleasure for their former team being closer to the Super Bowl than ever. However, their experience in Detroit certainly marred a relatively good season.

Advertisement

‘Pardon My Take’ Accuses Kelly Stafford of Exaggerating

Emotions ran high as the Detroit Lions, with a record of 13-5, ended their prolonged nine-game postseason losing streak with a 24-23 win over the Rams. That they handed the loss to their former quarterback Mathew Stafford, who failed to win a single playoff game for the Lions, but led the Rams to a Super Bowl in 2021, might have dialed up the hate.

This win, however, was not just a matter of celebration for the Lions but also a point of contention involving the Stafford family. Kelly Stafford experienced an unwelcoming atmosphere in Detroit when the Rams faced a defeat against the Lions. This significant win led to a mixed reaction from the fans, with some allegedly booing the Stafford family, as per Kelly.

Big Cat of ‘Pardon My Take’ called out Kelly for “lying” and putting Detroit Lions fans on the hot seat as he said, “Kelly Stafford came out and said that Lions fans booed her four little daughters. She’s since retracted, but that was a crazy lie.” The hosts suggested that the boos were not aimed at Kelly’s daughters but were part of the general crowd reaction towards Matthew Stafford and possibly Kelly herself.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2QSO5lpVXa/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He further explained the situation by saying, “That was like being insane; we lost, and let me make them feel bad. I stand with Lions fans; there is no way, unless you show me a video of the Lions fans pointing at the daughters and saying, See you, little girl, Boo! No chance!” The podcasters argued that it’s improbable for fans to specifically boo young children, suggesting that the accusation was an overreaction.

The Staffords want to put this behind them, and the offseason brings a much-needed break for the family. Kelly is currently spending quality time with Matthew and their four daughters, finding solace away from the high-intensity environment of the NFL.