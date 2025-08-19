‘Vicks VapoRub and Candle Wax’: Chad Johnson Has the Solution to Treat Shedeur Sanders’ Oblique Injury in 2 Days

Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury at the worst possible time. In the middle of a four-man quarterback battle as a 5th-round pick, his future could be in serious jeopardy if he can’t get back on the field soon. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, or Dillon Gabriel could run away with the starting job and roster spots. But have no fear, not-a-doctor Chad Johnson is here, claiming he has the remedy to get Shedeur back in the mix.

It’s not just Shedeur, though. A slew of injuries have already hit the preseason. Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a back issue that required an epidural. De’Von Achane is nursing a calf strain. Joe Mixon has a “frustrating” foot injury. And even Chris Godwin, still recovering from a gruesome leg injury, has already tweaked his ankle.

That’s why Johnson believes that the NFL needs to hire him to solve these problems. He insists he can fix it all with a simple presentation.

“I’ll tell you what these NFL teams need to do, Unc. They need to bring me in, and I have a plan. I can do everything with a PowerPoint presentation to keep these fellas and stop them from getting hurt. You just got to camp 2 weeks ago,” Johnson stated on Nightcap.

It is indeed disappointing to see all of the injuries during camp. But that’s the nature of the game. We want everyone to stay healthy 100% of the time, but that simply isn’t possible. Football is a vicious sport, and players are going to get hurt. Even during practice.

Despite injuries being ingrained in the fabric of the game, Johnson still thinks he can solve them, including Shedeur’s injury.

“I could have Shedeur back in 2 days. You talking about your oblique hurt? Get you some Vicks VapoRub, rub it on the area where you hurt at, right?” Johnson shared, and he didn’t stop there.

“Get you some candle wax, light a candle, and let it melt a little bit. Take the wax and put the wax on the area. It’s gonna sizzle, it’s gonna hurt when it first hits you, though.”

Now, the first part of Johnson’s advice was sound. Vicks VapoRub is a quality and highly trusted brand that can relieve aches and pains. It just probably can’t subside the pain entirely for an oblique injury.

However, the second part of Johnson’s advice was completely foolish. You should never rub hot candle wax on your skin. It can cause a rash, blisters, as well as swelling and tearing of the skin. Not to mention it sticks to your fingers and can get into your eyes if you rub them incidentally.

That’s why Johnson’s co-host, Shannon Sharpe, quietly warned the audience, while Ocho was going off. “Please, do not attempt this at home,” Sharpe warned.

If you need any more evidence not to try it, Johnson also shared that he didn’t even know where the oblique was. He even wondered how Shedeur could injure that part of himself so early on in camp, despite it being a very common injury for quarterbacks to have. So, he’s very clearly not a doctor.

All in all, it was Johnson getting up to his usual antics. Who knows if he was being serious? The clip came off as funny more than anything else. Remember, this is a man who said he ate McDonald’s before every game, as well as once a day. He even claimed it helped him avoid injuries. So, Shedeur is probably better suited to get his medical advice elsewhere.