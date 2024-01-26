Deebo Samuel Injury Update: All Signs Showing One Conclusion

Deebo Samuel has been out with a shoulder injury since the Divisional Round matchup against the Packers. The star wideout underwent a battery of tests and procedures earlier this week, and fortunately, no structural damage was reported. However, Deebo was reportedly in excruciating pain, with a restricted range of motion in his injured shoulder.

Ian Rappaport reported that Deebo began his recovery immediately after getting injured, and his Thursday practice will decide if he can play on Sunday. Moreover, Kyle Shanahan also stated that his star wideout was improving, but he couldn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to shoulder pain.

However, there is good news for the 49ers. Despite missing Wednesday’s practice, Deebo did participate in practice on Thursday, as he completed a few full-field sprints with the ball tucked under his arm. His involvement in Thursday’s practice has vastly improved the odds of his comeback against the Lions on Sunday. Take a look:

It’s also no secret how the Niners have fared without their star WR on the roster, as they currently boast an 8-9 record without Deebo. Only this season, he missed two games against the Vikings and the Bengals, and both ended in defeat for San Francisco, as per Stat Muse. The 49ers also lost the game in which he was hurt in the first quarter.

Lions’ fans could be hoping that Deebo Samuel doesn’t recover soon, as he tormented the Lions in their last meeting by putting up 189 yards in just 9 receptions along with a touchdown.

Deebo isn’t the only one coming back from injury, as the Ravens also welcome their tight end, Mark Andrews, who has been sidelined since their Week 11 win against the Bengals.

Deebo Samuel and Mark Andrews Both Coming Back from Injuries

Mark Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury after a hip-drop tackle by Bengals LB Logan Wilson. But after being out for nearly 2 months, Andrews is finally making a comeback. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

This gives Baltimore a much-needed boost just before their crucial AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. Even though the Ravens haven’t missed a beat without Andrews, his presence will be crucial for that offense as they go against one of the best defenses in the league.

It’s worth mentioning — with Deebo’s and Andrew’s contributions to their respective teams, they have become serious Super Bowl contenders this season. The 49ers wideout has tallied 892 receiving yards on 60 receptions, along with 7 touchdowns. He also rushed for another 225 yards on 37 carries. Despite playing only 10 games, Andrews has 544 yards on 45 receptions with 6 TDs, as per Fantasy Pros.

However, in terms of impact, Deebo is far more valuable and indispensable to the 49ers than Andrews is to the Ravens. San Francisco has an all-time 8-9 record without Deebo on the team. They also lost all three games in which Deebo didn’t play. The Ravens, on the other hand, have fared well without their star TE and are at a 9-3 record without him.

Both the 49ers and Ravens go into their respective conference title games as favorites. The Niners, who fell at the same stage last year, will be hoping to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 2019. Baltimore, on the other hand, hasn’t been to the SB since 2012, when they ended up winning against the 49ers.