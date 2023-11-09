“Want That Damn Carpet”: Lamar Jackson Was Left Impressed by a Fan Made QB Carpet During Seahawks Game

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 9, the Baltimore Ravens dominated the gridiron once again, clinching a victory against the Seahawks with a whopping 34-point lead. Following this matchup, star QB Lamar Jackson shared a heartwarming moment with a fan who cheered for the NFL star with a specially crafted rug.

The Ravens’ quarterback may not have had his best game statistically, but he was nonetheless left impressed by a superfan’s gesture. This wasn’t just any gesture; it was a bespoke fan-made quarterback carpet that caught Jackson’s eye, showcasing the heartfelt creativity of Raven’s fandom.

Draped in the electric atmosphere of M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens rushed for a staggering 298 yards against the NFL’s eighth-ranked run defense. They now rank at the top of the league in rush yards per game.

An Instagram post by the NFL featured Jackson’s candid interaction with a young fan who informed him about the custom carpet. Without hesitation, Jackson’s genuine response was clear and eager. Straightforwardly, Lamar said, “I want that,” followed by, “I want that; tell his a**. I want that damn carpet.”

The delighted fan’s reaction to Lamar’s request buzzed through social media, capturing the essence of what it means to be a part of the Raven Flock.

A user commented, “I’m a Dallas fan, but I can’t lie, Lamar is my favorite QB.” Another one chimed in, “I See You, My Boy.🔥🔥” A comment read, “That carpet dope I want one too🔥” A fan mentioned, “I want dat, I want dat…..Yeah…tell his azzzz!!”

While the Ravens excelled against the Hawks, Jackson still hopes for more from his team, and is convinced that they can reach even greater heights.

Lamar Jackson is Hungry for More

The Baltimore Ravens dismantled the Seattle Seahawks with a score that spoke volumes—a commanding 37-3. Yet, in the middle of their victory, their quarterback, Lamar Jackson, hinted at an interesting possibility: they’re just warming up.

The team’s offensive might was on full display, racking up an impressive 515 total yards, and Keaton Mitchell emerged as a powerhouse with his stunning 138-yard contribution. Despite the scoreboard reflecting a team at its peak, Jackson voiced a different story, pointing out that they are still pressing out waves, referring to a couple of turnovers they had in the game.

“If anything, we had two turnovers you know we trying to finish games without turnovers but having a performance that we did,” Jackson said. “Put points on the board as we did but like you know it’s still room for improvement and we still haven’t hit our ceiling I don’t believe.”

