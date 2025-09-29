“Watch When I Buy This”: Jaxson Dart Is Eyeing a $10,000,000 NY Penthouse as His Dream Home

Russell Wilson was benched after just three starts for the Giants, and that paved the way for the start of the Jaxson Dart era for the New York Giants in Week 4. And would you believe it, he actually won his first start.

Dart didn’t just win, he won in massive upset fashion, taking down the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers in a tight 21-18 battle, despite being 6.5-point underdogs at home in MetLife Stadium. Dart is now off and running as an NFL starting quarterback, a dream he’s had since he was a little tyke in preschool.

That dream came true back in April when the Giants traded their 2025 second- and third-round picks, as well as their 2026 third-rounder, to move back into the first round and select Dart at No. 25 overall. That said, Dart has set his sights on another dream.

During his pre-draft process, Overtime followed Ole Miss product around, and at one point, he went to see a penthouse in New York that was estimated at $10 million. Someone went on to say it’s more of a “second contract” penthouse, but Dart wasn’t fazed:

“Watch. You guys laugh. Watch when I buy this sh*t,” he said with a smile.

What the interviewer meant by the “second contract” comment was that in the NFL, rookie deals, like the four-year, $16,977,927 deal Dart signed with New York, are capped. There is a specific rookie scale, which means good players often end up underpaid early in their careers. It’s that second deal, with no caps or restrictions, where NFL players really cash in.

So, Dart’s confidence that he’ll make it through his first contract to his big payday suggests he believes he will still be a quality QB in the NFL in 2030. He has only started one game, so it’s impossible to gauge such long-term prospects for him. However, he did look very encouraging in the win over L.A.

Dart didn’t throw a ton, going just 13-for-20 for 111 yards, one TD, and no picks. And when he did, he didn’t complete many for big yardage, averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt. However, he didn’t turn the ball over, and the 6’2″, 223-pound QB was a menace on the ground, racking up 54 yards and scoring the opening TD of the game on 10 carries.

Unfortunately, Dart will have to complete his rookie season without his top target and only real playmaker. Pro Bowl wideout Malik Nabers has been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, so the rookie quarterback will have to deal with great adversity right from the start of his career. Considering he’s playing in New York, it’s probably good practice.